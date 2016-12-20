/ / / / ANNIHILATOR: Video με την ακουστική εκτέλεση του "Sounds Good To Me" απο το επερχόμενο DVD

"Triple Threat" tracklist:





Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions

“Sounds Good To Me”

“Bad Child”

“Innnocent Eyes”

“Snake In The Grass”

“Fantastic Things”

“Holding On”

“Stonewall”

“In The Blood”

“Crystal Ann”

“Phoenix Rising”





Live At The Bang Your Head!!! Festival

“King Of The Kill”

“No Way Out”

“Creepin’ Again”

“Set The World On Fire”

“W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)”

“Never, Neverland”

“Bliss”

“Second To None”

“Refresh The Demon”

“Alison Hell”

“Phantasmagoria”

“Crystal Ann”

“Phoenix Rising”

















Οι θρυλικοί thrash metallersπρόσφατα ανακοίνωσαν την επερχόμενη κυκλοφορία του DVD. Απο την επικείμενη κυκλοφορία μπορείτε στο παρακάτω video να δείτε την καναδική μπάντα να ερμηνεύει τοUnplugged.Τοθα είναι διαθέσιμο σε DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, 2CD και ψηφιακά.