/ / / / ANNIHILATOR: Video με την ακουστική εκτέλεση του "Sounds Good To Me" απο το επερχόμενο DVD

ANNIHILATOR: Video με την ακουστική εκτέλεση του "Sounds Good To Me" απο το επερχόμενο DVD

, , Edit
ANNIHILATOR: Video με την ακουστική εκτέλεση του "Sounds Good To Me" απο το επερχόμενο DVD

Οι θρυλικοί thrash metallers Annihilator πρόσφατα ανακοίνωσαν την επερχόμενη κυκλοφορία του DVD "Triple Threat". Απο την επικείμενη κυκλοφορία μπορείτε στο παρακάτω video να δείτε την καναδική μπάντα να ερμηνεύει το "Sounds Good To Me" Unplugged.

Το "Triple Threat" θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, 2CD και ψηφιακά.


"Triple Threat" tracklist:


Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions
“Sounds Good To Me”
“Bad Child”
“Innnocent Eyes”
“Snake In The Grass”
“Fantastic Things”
“Holding On”
“Stonewall”
“In The Blood”
“Crystal Ann”
“Phoenix Rising”

Live At The Bang Your Head!!! Festival
“King Of The Kill”
“No Way Out”
“Creepin’ Again”
“Set The World On Fire”
“W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)”
“Never, Neverland”
“Bliss”
“Second To None”
“Refresh The Demon”
“Alison Hell”
“Phantasmagoria”
“Crystal Ann”
“Phoenix Rising”




Share on Google Plus

bbr webzine

bbr webzine and radio.

Rock and metal music portal est. 2010.

...Music is in our blood...

0 σχόλια:

Δημοσίευση σχολίου

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης ( Atom )