/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιανουάριος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ 2017
|Sodom - Shrill Cries, Angel Dies (Box set) [5 Ιανουαρίου]
|Therion - Order of the Dragon (Box set) [5 Ιανουαρίου]
|Halestorm - ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs (EP) [7 Ιανουαρίου]
|Imperium Infernalis - Imago Dei [9 Ιανουαρίου]
|Sepultura - Machine Messiah [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Pain of Salvation - In the Passing Light of Day [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Grave Digger - Healed By Metal [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Accept - Restless & Live (DVD) [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Accept - Restless & Live - Blind Rage - Live in Europe 2015 (Live) [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Akoma - Revangels [13 Ιανουαρίου]
|Need - Hegaiamas: A song for Freedom [17 Ιανουαρίου]
|Firewind - Immortals [20 Ιανουαρίου]
|Blackfield - Blackfield V [20 Ιανουαρίου]
|Ghost Season - Like Stars In a Neon Sky [27 Ιανουαρίου]
|Kreator - Gods of Violence [27 Ιανουαρίου]
|Xandria - Theater of Dimensions [27 Ιανουαρίου]
|Krokus - Big Rocks [27 Ιανουαρίου]
|Annihilator - Triple Threat (Live) [27 Ιανουαρίου]
|Mr. Highway Band - The rebel artist (ΤΒΑ)
