/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιανουάριος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ: 

ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ 2017




Sodom - Shrill Cries, Angel Dies
Sodom - Shrill Cries, Angel Dies  (Box set)  [5 Ιανουαρίου]

Therion - Order of the Dragon
Therion - Order of the Dragon  (Box set)  [5 Ιανουαρίου]

Halestorm - ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs
Halestorm - ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs  (EP)  [7 Ιανουαρίου]

Imperium Infernalis - Imago Dei
Imperium Infernalis - Imago Dei  [9 Ιανουαρίου]

Sepultura - Machine Messiah
Sepultura - Machine Messiah  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Pain of Salvation - In the Passing Light of Day
Pain of Salvation - In the Passing Light of Day  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Grave Digger - Healed By Metal
Grave Digger - Healed By Metal  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Accept - Restless & Live
Accept - Restless & Live  (DVD)  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Accept - Restless & Live - Blind Rage - Live in Europe 2015
Accept - Restless & Live - Blind Rage - Live in Europe 2015  (Live)  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Akoma - Revangels
Akoma - Revangels  [13 Ιανουαρίου]

Need - Hegaiamas: A song for Freedom
Need - Hegaiamas: A song for Freedom  [17 Ιανουαρίου]

Firewind - Immortals
Firewind - Immortals  [20 Ιανουαρίου]

Blackfield - Blackfield V
Blackfield - Blackfield V  [20 Ιανουαρίου]

Ghost Season - Like Stars In a Neon Sky
Ghost Season - Like Stars In a Neon Sky  [27 Ιανουαρίου]

Kreator - Gods of Violence
Kreator - Gods of Violence  [27 Ιανουαρίου]

Xandria - Theater of Dimensions
Xandria - Theater of Dimensions  [27 Ιανουαρίου]

Krokus - Big Rocks
Krokus - Big Rocks [27 Ιανουαρίου]

Annihilator - Triple Threat
Annihilator - Triple Threat  (Live)  [27 Ιανουαρίου]

Mr. Highway Band - The rebel artist
Mr. Highway Band  - The rebel artist  (ΤΒΑ)






