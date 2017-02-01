/ / / / MINERVA SUPERDUTY: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Gorod Zero"

Οι MNRV (Minerva Superduty) παρουσίασαν το video για το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του δεύτερου άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Gorod Zero" που κυκλοφόρησε στις 21 Οκτωβρίου
Την σκηνοθεσία του video ανέλαβε ο Θάνος Μήτσιος
Μπορείτε να ακούσετε και να κατεβάσετε το άλμπουμ
μέσω Bandcamp, google drive.
Υπάρχουν επίσης διαθέσιμες δύο LP εκδόσεις.
Κυκλοφορεί μέσω των Yetagain, SweetOhm recordings και Body Blows records.
MNRV got together in late 2011 in order to escape crushing daily routine.
They started playing loud, yet voiceless music, then entered the studio to record material which took form in their self-titled debut album released in March 2014.The band's been making music & performing ever since, fusing their influences, experimenting and adding vocals to their line-up.
On October 17, 2016 their second full-length 'Gorod Zero' was released - recorded in Athens, late 2015 and mastered by Alan Douches at WWSM.
A week after the band did a 10 day tour in South East Europe, playing in 7 different countries.
