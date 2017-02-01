/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Φεβρουάριος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Φεβρουάριος 2017

Ritual of Odds - Ritual of IX   [3 Φεβρουαρίου]

Mors Principium Est - Embers of a Dying World  [10 Φεβρουαρίου]

Overkill - The Grinding Wheel  [10 Φεβρουαρίου]

Blackfield - Blackfield V  [10 Φεβρουαρίου]

Def Leppard - And There Will Be a Next Time… Live in Detroit  (Live)  [10 Φεβρουαρίου]

Insanity Cult - Of Despair and Self-Destruction  [11 Φεβρουαρίου]

Autopsy - Skin Begins to Rot  (Boxed set)  [15 Φεβρουαρίου]

Aherusia - Prometheus Seven Principles on How to Be Invincible  [18 Φεβρουαρίου]

Celestial Rite / Funeral Storm - Funeral Rite (Split)  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Six Feet Under - Torment  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Ex Deo - The Immortal Wars  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Suicide Silence - Suicide Silence  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Steel Panther - Lower the Bar  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Immolation - Atonement  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Sanctuary - Inception (EP)  [24 Φεβρουαρίου]

Serpent Path - I, The Destroyer (EP)  [27 Φεβρουαρίου]




