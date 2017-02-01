/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Φεβρουάριος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ 2017
|Ritual of Odds - Ritual of IX [3 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Mors Principium Est - Embers of a Dying World [10 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Overkill - The Grinding Wheel [10 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Blackfield - Blackfield V [10 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Def Leppard - And There Will Be a Next Time… Live in Detroit (Live) [10 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Insanity Cult - Of Despair and Self-Destruction [11 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Autopsy - Skin Begins to Rot (Boxed set) [15 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Aherusia - Prometheus Seven Principles on How to Be Invincible [18 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Celestial Rite / Funeral Storm - Funeral Rite (Split) [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Six Feet Under - Torment [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Ex Deo - The Immortal Wars [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Suicide Silence - Suicide Silence [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Steel Panther - Lower the Bar [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Immolation - Atonement [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Sanctuary - Inception (EP) [24 Φεβρουαρίου]
|Serpent Path - I, The Destroyer (EP) [27 Φεβρουαρίου]
