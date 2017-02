/ / Stoned Days: 20, 21 & 22 Απριλίου @ Silver Dollar

Bands Anounced:

3 days of Stoner/Heavy rockOne of the Festivals organized by, which, over coming, support bands of the Greek Rock/Metal Scene and More, with festivals and concerts around"Stoned Days" will arrive atin 20 april, With Cold Beers, Much Fun and Good MusicMore Infos Soon About the bands, Dates and Also the TBA BANDS5 euros - 1Day Ticket10 euros - 3days TicketGET A BEER WITH THE TICKETfb event: www.facebook.com/events/1933418936880345