/ / Stoned Days: 20, 21 & 22 Απριλίου @ Silver Dollar

3 days of Stoner/Heavy rock
One of the Festivals organized by Scipheord Productions, which, over coming, support bands of the Greek Rock/Metal Scene and More, with festivals and concerts around
"Stoned Days" will arrive at Silver Dollar Music Bar in 20 april, With Cold Beers, Much Fun and Good Music
More Infos Soon About the bands, Dates and Also the TBA BANDS
Bands Anounced:
Spine Chilling Breeze
CHERRIES ON A BLACKLIST
The Morphine Social Club
LEFTOVER BULLETS
Beyond This Earth
Toxic Joint
5 euros - 1Day Ticket
10 euros - 3days Ticket
GET A BEER WITH THE TICKET
fb event: www.facebook.com/events/1933418936880345
