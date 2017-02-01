/ / / / / THE U.N. BAND, THE RUNDAYS, ETE: Κυριακή 12 Φεβρουαρίου @ Eightball





Sunday, 12 Feb. 2017

21:00

damage:5e w/BEER...!!!

The U.N. Band

The Rundays

Été















Οι U.N. είναι μια rock μπάντα με αγγλικό στίχο που δημιουργήθηκεστην Θεσσαλονίκη στα τέλη του 2009. Το U και το N ορίζονται κάθε εποχή και διαφορετικά, με βάση τους τίτλους των κυκλοφοριών τους.Imad Hassan: VocalsDenis Φραγκόπουλος: Guitar, vocalsMateusz Starnawski: Bass, vocalsΔημήτρης Ράπτης: DrumsThe U.N. Band – 2012 – Ulnar NerveThe U.N. Band – 2014 – Underdog NarrationsThe Rundays is a band-gang of four mates who like rock, girls, alcohol, parties and love. Having completely different music infuences and tastes The Rundays try to find the golden mean in every desicion they make. So is the music..Giorgos: Vocals / GuitarsAlex: BassThanasis: GuitarsStavros: DrumsThe Rundays – 2015 – HellcatΕυτυχώς βρήκαμε ο ένας τους άλλους δύο και ανάποδα επί 3 και παίζουμε μαζί αυτά που μας αρέσουν αλλά δεν ακούγαμε ποτέ. Με αγάπη, Été.Stefanos Lazarinos - BassVrisiida Kokkinaki - GuitarBrigitte Papakaliates - Drums, Vocals--