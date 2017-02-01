/ / / / / THE U.N. BAND, THE RUNDAYS, ETE: Κυριακή 12 Φεβρουαρίου @ Eightball

, , , Edit
Sunday, 12 Feb. 2017
21:00
damage:5e w/BEER...!!!




The U.N. Band

Οι U.N. είναι μια rock μπάντα με αγγλικό στίχο που δημιουργήθηκε
στην Θεσσαλονίκη στα τέλη του 2009. Το U και το N ορίζονται κάθε εποχή και διαφορετικά, με βάση τους τίτλους των κυκλοφοριών τους.

Imad Hassan: Vocals
Denis Φραγκόπουλος: Guitar, vocals
Mateusz Starnawski: Bass, vocals
Δημήτρης Ράπτης: Drums

The U.N. Band – 2012 – Ulnar Nerve
https://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/album/ulnar-nerve

The U.N. Band – 2014 – Underdog Narrations
https://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/album/underdog-narrations

https://www.facebook.com/pages/THE-UN-BAND/244013442933
https://www.youtube.com/user/THEUNBAND
http://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/


The Rundays

The Rundays is a band-gang of four mates who like rock, girls, alcohol, parties and love. Having completely different music infuences and tastes The Rundays try to find the golden mean in every desicion they make. So is the music..

Giorgos: Vocals / Guitars
Alex: Bass
Thanasis: Guitars
Stavros: Drums

The Rundays – 2015 – Hellcat
https://therundays.bandcamp.com/album/hellcat

https://www.facebook.com/therundays/
https://therundays.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJCuyVLkLem_MkE5H41PJ4A


Été

Ευτυχώς βρήκαμε ο ένας τους άλλους δύο και ανάποδα επί 3 και παίζουμε μαζί αυτά που μας αρέσουν αλλά δεν ακούγαμε ποτέ. Με αγάπη, Été.

Stefanos Lazarinos - Bass
Vrisiida Kokkinaki - Guitar
Brigitte Papakaliates - Drums, Vocals

facebook.com/etediscopunk
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCEVrFqfsyqInT4XBPsrwd0g
https://SoundCloud.com/user-362347428

--




