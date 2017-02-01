/ / / / / THE U.N. BAND, THE RUNDAYS, ETE: Κυριακή 12 Φεβρουαρίου @ Eightball

Sunday, 12 Feb. 2017
21:00
damage:5e w/BEER...!!!
The U.N. BandΟι U.N. είναι μια rock μπάντα με αγγλικό στίχο που δημιουργήθηκε
στην Θεσσαλονίκη στα τέλη του 2009. Το U και το N ορίζονται κάθε εποχή και διαφορετικά, με βάση τους τίτλους των κυκλοφοριών τους.
Imad Hassan: Vocals
Denis Φραγκόπουλος: Guitar, vocals
Mateusz Starnawski: Bass, vocals
Δημήτρης Ράπτης: Drums
The U.N. Band – 2012 – Ulnar Nerve
https://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/album/ulnar-nerve
The U.N. Band – 2014 – Underdog Narrations
https://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/album/underdog-narrations
https://www.facebook.com/pages/THE-UN-BAND/244013442933
https://www.youtube.com/user/THEUNBAND
http://unmusic5.bandcamp.com/
The RundaysThe Rundays is a band-gang of four mates who like rock, girls, alcohol, parties and love. Having completely different music infuences and tastes The Rundays try to find the golden mean in every desicion they make. So is the music..
Giorgos: Vocals / Guitars
Alex: Bass
Thanasis: Guitars
Stavros: Drums
The Rundays – 2015 – Hellcat
https://therundays.bandcamp.com/album/hellcat
https://www.facebook.com/therundays/
https://therundays.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJCuyVLkLem_MkE5H41PJ4A
ÉtéΕυτυχώς βρήκαμε ο ένας τους άλλους δύο και ανάποδα επί 3 και παίζουμε μαζί αυτά που μας αρέσουν αλλά δεν ακούγαμε ποτέ. Με αγάπη, Été.
Stefanos Lazarinos - Bass
Vrisiida Kokkinaki - Guitar
Brigitte Papakaliates - Drums, Vocals
facebook.com/etediscopunk
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCEVrFqfsyqInT4XBPsrwd0g
https://SoundCloud.com/user-362347428
--
0 σχόλια:
Δημοσίευση σχολίου