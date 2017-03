/ / / / 81db: Δείτε το νέο τους animated lyric video για το κομμάτι "The Monkey"

81db: The Monkey





81db are:

Short Bio





Οικυκλοφορούν την τελευταία τους μουσική δημιουργία με τίτλοΜε το ιδιαίτερο μουσικό τους στυλ περιγράφουν την σημερινή κωμικοτραγική πραγματικότητα, εμπνευσμένοι και από το αμφιλεγόμενο πείραμαπου αναφέρεται στο βιβλίοτουMusic & Lyrics:Animation and Video:Drawings:Recorded at:, Florence - ItalyMixed and Mastered at: EnterOutside studio byEnding choir:akaFacebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/81dbofficial : Voices: Guitars, Bouzouki, Additional Voices: Drums: Bassdebuted in 2009 with the critically acclaimed album ‘Evaluation’, which led to extensive touring throughout Europe and a single, ‘Voices’, whose video was aired onandThe band also opened for British Hard Rock legendsin Torino, Italy. It came as a big surprise when American Grammy nominated producer(Tool, System Of A Down) showed interest in the band.to California to record their second album with her between October and November 2010.‘Impressions’ was released the following year, displaying the full maturity of a band which was at that point on top of their game. 81db in 2013 signed a new deal with Skarlet/Bakerteam Records for the release of their third album ‘A Blind Man’s Dream’. an album that mixes heavy riffs, progressive beats and influences raging from Classic Rock to Folk music, whilst the lyrical concept was inspired by the movie ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’. The heaviest album the band ever recorded.In 2016 the band celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary with a new song that was released in a limited edition CD together with songs from their whole discography and followed by a tour in new places, like eastern Europe and more.