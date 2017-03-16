/ / / / 81db: Δείτε το νέο τους animated lyric video για το κομμάτι "The Monkey"

Οι 81db κυκλοφορούν την τελευταία τους μουσική δημιουργία με τίτλο “The Monkey”.
“Μπορεί ένας πίθηκος να αλλάξει τον κόσμο, μόνο με μία μπανάνα;”
Με το ιδιαίτερο μουσικό τους στυλ περιγράφουν την σημερινή κωμικοτραγική πραγματικότητα, εμπνευσμένοι και από το αμφιλεγόμενο πείραμα “The monkeys and the ladder” που αναφέρεται στο βιβλίο Competing for the future του Gary Hamel.
81db: The Monkey
Animation and Video: Giandavide Locicero
Drawings: Tommaso Eppesteingher
Recorded at: Relaxo Studio, Florence - Italy
Mixed and Mastered at: EnterOutside studio by Kostas Ladopoulos
Ending choir: Nikias Fontaras, Marianna Papathanasiou, Stella Nouli, Kostas Evaggelou aka Jeff Bezos
Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/81dbofficial
81db are:William Costello: Voices
Kostas Ladopoulos: Guitars, Bouzouki, Additional Voices
Filippo Capursi: Drums
Vieri Pestelli: Bass
Short Bio
81db debuted in 2009 with the critically acclaimed album ‘Evaluation’, which led to extensive touring throughout Europe and a single, ‘Voices’, whose video was aired on MTV Greece and MAD TV.
The band also opened for British Hard Rock legends Deep Purple in Torino, Italy. It came as a big surprise when American Grammy nominated producer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down) showed interest in the band. 81db flew to California to record their second album with her between October and November 2010.
‘Impressions’ was released the following year, displaying the full maturity of a band which was at that point on top of their game. 81db in 2013 signed a new deal with Skarlet/Bakerteam Records for the release of their third album ‘A Blind Man’s Dream’. an album that mixes heavy riffs, progressive beats and influences raging from Classic Rock to Folk music, whilst the lyrical concept was inspired by the movie ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’. The heaviest album the band ever recorded.
In 2016 the band celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary with a new song that was released in a limited edition CD together with songs from their whole discography and followed by a tour in new places, like eastern Europe and more.
