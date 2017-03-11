/ / FM: Οι τελευταίες λεπτομέρειες για το live στο The Crow Club

FM
+ Lace n’ Leather
The Crow Club
Σάββατο 25 Μαρτίου 2017
#FMathens
#therockstarsessions
Support Band & Update
Η στιγμή που οι φίλοι του μελωδικού hard rock θα έχουν την ευκαιρία
να απολαύσουν, για πρώτη φορά στην Ελλάδα, μια από τις μεγαλύτερες μπάντες του είδους, πλησιάζει:
Το Σάββατο 25 Μαρτίου, οι αγαπημένοι FM θα βρίσκονται στο The Crow Club!
Μαζί τους οι Lace n’ Leather, ένα από τα καλύτερα ελληνικά συγκροτήματα μελωδικού hard rock!
H προπώληση των εισιτηρίων για αυτή την ιδιαίτερη συναυλιακή στιγμή συνεχίζεται με γοργούς ρυθμούς.
Λόγω μικρής χωρητικότητας του The Crow Club, και για την άρτια εξυπηρέτηση του κοινού, έχει εκδοθεί αυστηρά περιορισμένος αριθμός εισιτηρίων.
Τα εισιτήρια που έχουν απομείνει, πωλούνται στην τιμή των 25 Ευρώ:
• Μέσω πιστωτικής/χρεωστικής κάρτας & paypal στο www.123tickets.gr
• Reload (Πανεπιστημίου 54, Αθήνα, 2103801464)
• No Remorse (Γαμβέτα 4, Αθήνα, 2103830981)
• MΕΓΑΛΟΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΣ “Τhe Rockstar Sessions”:προμηθευτείτε τα εισιτήριά σας από το www.123tickets.gr
μέχρι και την Δευτέρα 20 Μαρτίου, και μπείτε σε κλήρωση
για τα 5 meet & greets με τους FM, και τις 20 αφίσες της συναυλίας,
που προσφέρει το Rockstar Energy Drink!
Πληροφορίες: Fairplay +30. 210. 6231077 info@fairplay.gr
ΙNTRODUCTION: FM
FM formed in 1984 and quickly hit the road touring with the likes of Meat Loaf, Tina Turner, Foreigner, Gary Moore, Status Quo and the white-hot Bon Jovi on their "Slippery When Wet" tour. Their debut album INDISCREET was released in 1986 to great critical acclaim.
For the next 12 years FM consolidated their position at the forefront of British melodic rock, touring extensively to promote releases such as 1989's TOUGH IT OUT album and 1992's APHRODISIAC.
In 2007 - after a 12 year sabbatical - FM returned to the stage with a headline performance at a sold-out Firefest IV at Nottingham Rock City. This was followed in March 2010 by the release of their much-anticipated sixth studio album METROPOLIS. The next two years saw FM touring extensively including two appearances at UK festival Download and sets at Sweden Rock, HRH, Rock The Nation and Graspop.
In Spring 2013 FM released a double helping of again critically-acclaimed albums - ROCKVILLE and companion album ROCKVILLE II - and their touring schedule for the year included a headline UK tour and appearances at UK festivals HRH AOR, Steelhouse Festival and Planet Rockstock, and Hi-Rock in Germany. Tracks from the ROCKVILLE albums were playlisted on radio stations worldwide throughout 2013, including "Story Of My Life" and "Better Late Than Never" on BBC Radio 2, "Bad Addiction" on Planet Rock and "Crosstown Train" on Total Rock Radio and Hard Rock Nights.
2014 saw FM touring the UK, Belgium and France with Foreigner followed by a series of headline across Europe. A new EP entitled FUTURAMA was released on 31 March to coincide with these live dates. The latter half of 2014 featured FM's 30th Anniversary celebrations, which saw the band headlining Cambridge Rock Festival on 9 August, followed by a UK tour in November. A last-minute band cancellation meant that FM were also invited to step into the breach to perform at Planet Rock Radio’s Planet Rockstock festival on 7 December.
FM released their ninth studio album HEROES AND VILLAINS via Frontiers Records in April 2015 supported by a UK tour in May and festival appearances at HRH AOR; Nantwich Jazz; Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan and Graspop in Belgium. A short UK tour in November was followed by a European co-headline tour with Sweden’s Electric Boys and in December FM returned to Planet Rockstock for the third time in three years, this time as headliners.
FM’s touring schedule for 2016 features UK dates in January and appearances at the Great British Rock & Blues Festival, the Rockweekend festival in Stockholm (headlining), Nantwich Jazz (headlining) and Winter Storm. FM have also been announced as Special Guests for Heart’s UK tour in June/July.
During October and November 2016 FM will undertake a series of UK and European dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album INDISCREET. To coincide with the tour, new album INDISCREET 30 will be released 4 November 2016 via Frontiers Records, featuring a new recording of this classic album plus seven bonus tracks.
INTRODUCTION: Lace n’ Leather
It all started in Athens, Greece back in the April of 2015, when the paths of Konstantina (vocals), Fotis (guitar, backing vocals), Katerina (Keyboards, backing vocals), Stergios (drums, backing vocals) and Panos (bass) were crossed. After several rehearsals they decided to form a band. The name of the band was Lace’N’Leather. The influences of the band extend to all the hard rock spectrum. From a.o.r. to sleaze but the band has no boundaries when it comes to songwriting. Until now they have opened up for Joe Lynn Turner and White Widdow and as the members of the band sayin’ “the best are yet to come”. Favorite quote of the band is: Music sounds better when you share it!!!
0 σχόλια:
Δημοσίευση σχολίου