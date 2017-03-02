/ / / / LIFE OF AGONY: Video για το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου album "A Place Where There’s No More Pain"

Οι Life Of Agony παρουσίασαν το video για το νέο τους κομμάτι "A Place Where There’s No More Pain".





Πρόκειται για το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου άλμπουμ των hard rockers ("A Place Where There’s No More Pain") που θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Napalm Records στις 28 Απριλίου.





"A Place Where There’s No More Pain" tracklist:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag Of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song For The Abused”

“Little Spots Of You”



