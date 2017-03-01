/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάρτιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΜΑΡΤΙΟΣ 2017
|Bare Infinity - The Butterfly Raiser [3 Μαρτίου]
|Disharmony - Goddamn the Sun [3 Μαρτίου]
|Wolfheart - Tyhjyys
|Blaze Bayley - Endure and Survive [3 Μαρτίου]
|Majesty - Rebels [3 Μαρτίου]
|Darkest Hour - Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora [3 Μαρτίου]
|Universe217 - Live (live CDDVD) [4 Μαρτίου]
|The Silent Wedding - Enigma Eternal [10 Μαρτίου]
|Havok - Conformicide [10 Μαρτίου]
|Holy Martyr - Darkness Shall Prevail [10 Μαρτίου]
|Evocation - The Shadow Archetype [10 Μαρτίου]
|Mahakala - The Second Fall [13 Μαρτίου]
|Doomocracy - Visions & Creatures of Imagination [13 Μαρτίου]
|Allochiria - Throes [17 Μαρτίου]
|Obituary - Obituary [17 Μαρτίου]
|Depeche Mode – Spirit [17 Μαρτίου]
|Acrimonious - Eleven Dragons [20 Μαρτίου]
|Emerald - Reckoning Day [24 Μαρτίου]
|Memoriam - For the Fallen [24 Μαρτίου]
|Body Count - Bloodlust [27 Μαρτίου]
|Nightrage - The Venomous [31 Μαρτίου]
|Chronosphere - Red n' Roll [31 Μαρτίου]
|Aiμα / Supremative - Blood Chalices from the Impure (Split) [31 Μαρτίου]
|Mastodon - Emperor of Sand [31 Μαρτίου]
|Sinner - Tequila Suicide [31 Μαρτίου]
|Warbringer - Woe To The Vanquished [31 Μαρτίου]
|Arch Enemy - As the Stages Burn! (Live) [31 Μαρτίου]
