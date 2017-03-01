/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάρτιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ: 

ΜΑΡΤΙΟΣ 2017




Bare Infinity - The Butterfly Raiser
Bare Infinity - The Butterfly Raiser  [3 Μαρτίου]

Disharmony - Goddamn the Sun
Disharmony - Goddamn the Sun  [3 Μαρτίου]

Wolfheart - Tyhjyys
Wolfheart - Tyhjyys

Blaze Bayley - Endure and Survive
Blaze Bayley - Endure and Survive  [3 Μαρτίου]

Majesty - Rebels
Majesty - Rebels  [3 Μαρτίου]

Darkest Hour - Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora
Darkest Hour - Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora  [3 Μαρτίου]

Universe217 - Live
Universe217 - Live  (live CDDVD)  [4 Μαρτίου]

The Silent Wedding - Enigma Eternal
The Silent Wedding - Enigma Eternal  [10 Μαρτίου]

Havok - Conformicide
Havok - Conformicide  [10 Μαρτίου]

Holy Martyr - Darkness Shall Prevail
Holy Martyr - Darkness Shall Prevail  [10 Μαρτίου]

Evocation - The Shadow Archetype
Evocation - The Shadow Archetype  [10 Μαρτίου]

Mahakala - The Second Fall
Mahakala - The Second Fall  [13 Μαρτίου]

Doomocracy - Visions & Creatures of Imagination
Doomocracy - Visions & Creatures of Imagination  [13 Μαρτίου]

Allochiria - Throes
Allochiria - Throes  [17 Μαρτίου]

Obituary - Obituary
Obituary - Obituary  [17 Μαρτίου]

Depeche Mode – Spirit
Depeche ModeSpirit  [17 Μαρτίου]

Acrimonious - Eleven Dragons
Acrimonious - Eleven Dragons  [20 Μαρτίου] 

Emerald - Reckoning Day
Emerald - Reckoning Day  [24 Μαρτίου]

Memoriam - For the Fallen
Memoriam - For the Fallen  [24 Μαρτίου]

Body Count - Bloodlust
Body Count - Bloodlust  [27 Μαρτίου]

Nightrage - The Venomous
Nightrage - The Venomous  [31 Μαρτίου]

Chronosphere - Red n' Roll
Chronosphere - Red n' Roll  [31 Μαρτίου]

Aiμα / Supremative - Blood Chalices from the Impure
Aiμα / Supremative - Blood Chalices from the Impure  (Split)   [31 Μαρτίου]

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand
Mastodon - Emperor of Sand  [31 Μαρτίου]

Sinner - Tequila Suicide
Sinner - Tequila Suicide  [31 Μαρτίου]

Warbringer - Woe To The Vanquished
Warbringer - Woe To The Vanquished  [31 Μαρτίου]

Arch Enemy - As the Stages Burn
Arch Enemy - As the Stages Burn!  (Live)  [31 Μαρτίου]





