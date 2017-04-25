/ / / / CORETHEBAND: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Elephant"

CORETHEBAND: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Elephant"

CORETHEBAND: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Elephant"


Δείτε το νεο βίντεο των CORETHEBAND, το οποίο σκηνοθετήθηκε απο τον βραβευμένο σκηνοθέτη Μανώλη Λεβεντέλη σε σενάριο του ιδίου και των Βαγγέλη Καλαϊτζή και Γιώργου Ινγκλεζάκη.

Η ηχογράφηση του κομματιού έγινε στα Χανιά από τον Γιώργο Πέππα και η παραγωγή του ολοκληρώθηκε στα Trinitree Studios στο Willich της Γερμανίας από τον Άρη Καλογερόπουλο (ARES).

Το τραγούδι ανήκει στο νεό EP των Coretheband με τίτλο "The Waiting Game: Are We There Yet?", τον οποίο μπορείτε να αγοράσετε στα παρακάτω links:

Google: https://goo.gl/eIsyhb
iTunes: https://goo.gl/db9nnD
Spotify: https://goo.gl/D3zKmN

Social Media Links της μπάντας:

Facebook : https://goo.gl/boRP37
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/coretheband/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/realcoretheband

#coretheband



Lyrics: 

I don't know what's going on inside your head.
I don't know what's going on around you, around me.
So are we gonna ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant stuck inside this room woah-oh? 
Ele-ele-elephant. Did you ever really want me to go?
We've been wrong. I know we have. Can you tell me what comes next?
I can't stand the distance and you can't too.
But what more can I do when I love you? 


Coretheband - Photo by Christina Perifana
Script By: Manolis Levedelis
Script Co-Written By: Vangelis Kalaitzis, George Inglezakis

ACTORS
Elephant: George Inglezakis
CORETHEBAND: CORETHEBAND (Obviously)

Elephant Mask By: Christiana Karfi

Special thanks to: Loula Michelakis

SONG INFO //

Produced, mixed, arranged & mastered by ARES at Trinitree Studios - Willich, Germany
Recorded in: Chania, Crete, Greece
Recording Engineer: Giorgοs Peppas


