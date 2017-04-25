/ / / / CORETHEBAND: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Elephant"





Lyrics:





I don't know what's going on inside your head.

I don't know what's going on around you, around me.

So are we gonna ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant stuck inside this room woah-oh?

Ele-ele-elephant. Did you ever really want me to go?

We've been wrong. I know we have. Can you tell me what comes next?

I can't stand the distance and you can't too.

But what more can I do when I love you?









Coretheband - Photo by Christina Perifana

Script By: Manolis Levedelis

Script Co-Written By: Vangelis Kalaitzis, George Inglezakis





ACTORS

Elephant: George Inglezakis

CORETHEBAND: CORETHEBAND (Obviously)





Elephant Mask By: Christiana Karfi





Special thanks to: Loula Michelakis





SONG INFO //





Produced, mixed, arranged & mastered by ARES at Trinitree Studios - Willich, Germany

Recorded in: Chania, Crete, Greece

Recording Engineer: Giorgοs Peppas







