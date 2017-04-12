/ / / / DRAGONFORCE: Ακούστε το νέο τους κομμάτι "Curse of Darkness"

Στις 19 Μαΐου κυκλοφορεί απο την EarMUSIC το νέο άλμπουμ των DragonForce με τίτλο "Reaching Into Infinity". Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε το κομμάτι "Curse of Darkness".
Το "Reaching Into Infinity" αποτελεί το πρώτο άλμπουμ των DragonForce με τον Ιταλό ντράμερ Gee Anzalone.
"Reaching Into Infinity" tracklist:
Standard Edition:
“Reaching Into Infinity”
“Ashes Of The Dawn”
“Judgement Day”
“Astral Empire”
“Curse Of Darkness”
“Silence”
“Midnight Madness”
“WAR!”
“Land Of Shattered Dreams”
“The Edge Of The World”
“Our Final Stand”
Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:
Disc 1 - CD
“Reaching Into Infinity”
“Ashes Of The Dawn”
“Judgement Day”
“Astral Empire”
“Curse Of Darkness”
“Silence”
“Midnight Madness”
“WAR!”
“Land Of Shattered Dreams”
“The Edge Of The World”
“Our Final Stand”
Bonus Tracks
“Hatred And Revenge”
“Evil Dead
Disc 2 - Bonus DVD - DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016
“Holding On”
“Heroes Of Our Time”
“Operation Ground and Pound”
“Holding On” (Multi-angles)
“Heroes Of Our Time” (Multi-angeles)
“Operation Ground And Pound” (Multi-Angles)
