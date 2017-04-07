/ / / ICED EARTH: Εξώφυλλο και ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας του επερχόμενου album

Οι Iced Earth έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το εξώφυλλο του επερχόμενου νέου τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Incorruptible". Την δημιουργία του ανέλαβαν οι David Newman-Stump και Roy Young.
Ο διάδοχος του "Plagues Of Babylon" (2014) θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 16 Ιουνίου.
"Incorruptible" tracklist:
01. Great Heathen Army
02. Black Flag
03. Raven Wing
04. The Veil
05. Seven Headed Whore
06. The Relic (Part 1)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken the Ancestors)
08. Brothers
09. Defiance
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)
