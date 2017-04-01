/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2017


ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ: 

ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΣ 2017





War Device - Infinite Chaos
War Device - Infinite Chaos  [1 Απριλίου]

Reflection - Bleed Babylon Bleed
Reflection - Bleed Babylon Bleed [7 Απριλίου]

AMKEN - Theater Of The Absurd
AMKEN - Theater Of The Absurd  [7 Απριλίου]

Possession - Exorkizein
Possession - Exorkizein  [7 Απριλίου]

Deep Purple - InFinite
Deep Purple - InFinite  [7 Απριλίου]

Mayhem - Live in Sarpsborg
Mayhem - Live in Sarpsborg  (Live)  [7 Απριλίου]

Infernäl Mäjesty - No God
Infernäl Mäjesty - No God  [14 Απριλίου]

Novembers Doom - Hamartia
Novembers Doom - Hamartia  [14 Απριλίου]

Decemberance - Conceiving Hell
Decemberance - Conceiving Hell  [15 Απριλίου]

Nightbringer - Terra Damnata
Nightbringer - Terra Damnata  [17 Απριλίου]

Disharmony - The Abyss Noir
Disharmony - The Abyss Noir  [20 Απριλίου]

Resurgency - No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond
Resurgency - No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond  [21 Απριλίου]

Quiet Riot - Road Rage
Quiet Riot - Road Rage  [21 Απριλίου]

Raw Silk -The Borders of Light
Raw Silk -The Borders of Light  [24 Απριλίου]

After Dusk - The Character of Physical Law
After Dusk - The Character of Physical Law  [27 Απριλίου]

Cult of Eibon - Lycan Twilight Sorcery
Cult of Eibon - Lycan Twilight Sorcery  (EP)  [28 Απριλίου]

Until Rain - Inure
Until Rain - Inure  [28 Απριλίου]

Labÿrinth - Architecture of a God
Labÿrinth - Architecture of a God  [28 Απριλίου]

Skyclad - Forward into the Past
Skyclad - Forward into the Past  [28 Απριλίου]

All That Remains - Madness
All That Remains - Madness  [28 Απριλίου]

Life of Agony - A Place Where There's No More Pain
Life of Agony - A Place Where There's No More Pain  [28 Απριλίου]

Ayreon - The Source
Ayreon - The Source  [28 Απριλίου]

Dimmu Borgir - Forces Of The Northern Night
Dimmu Borgir - Forces Of The Northern Night  (Live)  [28 Απριλίου]

Between The Buried And Me - Coma Ecliptic Live  (Live)  [28 Απριλίου]

Shibalba - Psychostasis - Death Of Khat
Shibalba - Psychostasis - Death Of Khat  [30 Απριλίου]

Steamroller Assault - Dead Man’s Hand
Steamroller Assault - Dead Man’s Hand  [TBA]





