/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Απρίλιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΣ 2017
|War Device - Infinite Chaos [1 Απριλίου]
|Reflection - Bleed Babylon Bleed [7 Απριλίου]
|AMKEN - Theater Of The Absurd [7 Απριλίου]
|Possession - Exorkizein [7 Απριλίου]
|Deep Purple - InFinite [7 Απριλίου]
|Mayhem - Live in Sarpsborg (Live) [7 Απριλίου]
|Infernäl Mäjesty - No God [14 Απριλίου]
|Novembers Doom - Hamartia [14 Απριλίου]
|Decemberance - Conceiving Hell [15 Απριλίου]
|Nightbringer - Terra Damnata [17 Απριλίου]
|Disharmony - The Abyss Noir [20 Απριλίου]
|Resurgency - No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond [21 Απριλίου]
|Quiet Riot - Road Rage [21 Απριλίου]
|Raw Silk -The Borders of Light [24 Απριλίου]
|After Dusk - The Character of Physical Law [27 Απριλίου]
|Cult of Eibon - Lycan Twilight Sorcery (EP) [28 Απριλίου]
|Until Rain - Inure [28 Απριλίου]
|Labÿrinth - Architecture of a God [28 Απριλίου]
|Skyclad - Forward into the Past [28 Απριλίου]
|All That Remains - Madness [28 Απριλίου]
|Life of Agony - A Place Where There's No More Pain [28 Απριλίου]
|Ayreon - The Source [28 Απριλίου]
|Dimmu Borgir - Forces Of The Northern Night (Live) [28 Απριλίου]
|Between The Buried And Me - Coma Ecliptic Live (Live) [28 Απριλίου]
|Shibalba - Psychostasis - Death Of Khat [30 Απριλίου]
|Steamroller Assault - Dead Man’s Hand [TBA]
