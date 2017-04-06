/ / STONED DAYS: Το τελικό line-up του τετραήμερου φεστιβάλ στο Silver Dollar

4 days of Stoner/Heavy rock
One of the Festivals organized by Scipheord Productions, which, over coming, support bands of the Greek Rock/Metal Scene and More, with festivals and concerts around "Stoned Days" will arrive at Silver Dollar Music Bar in 20 april, With Cold Beers, Much Fun and Good Music
Bands & Time:20/04
21:00 - Dendrites
22:15 - The Morphine Social Club
21/04
21:00 - Spine Chilling Breeze
22:15 - LEFTOVER BULLETS
22/04
21:00 - Minorfase
22:00 - Toxic Joint
23:00 - Beyond This Earth
23/04
21:00 - Paranoid Reverb
22:00 - Nodus Tollens
23:00 - Dope Default
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5 euros - 1 day Ticket
12 euros - 4 days Ticket
GET A BEER WITH THE TICKET
Doors Open At: 20:30
Show Start: 21:00
Every day
This event is Organized by: Scipheord Productions, Silver Dollar Music Bar, Ικκι Ποιμενίδης, Johnny Vrahnos
Sponsored By:
Valve Studioz
RED HOUSE STUDIOS THESSALONIKI
1055Rock
Rockoverdose.gr
Ticket-House
Hard Music
Music Mash
Summer Rain Radio
RockGreece
BBR Rock & Metal Music Portal
FeelA RockA - Τhe Rock webzine
Amstel ... γιατί έτσι μας αρέσει!
Jose Cuervo
fb event: www.facebook.com/events/1933418936880345
