/ / / / ACHERONTAS: Ακούστε το "I-AM Ness-The tradition of EYE" απο το επερχόμενο album

Οι Acherontas έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "I-AM Ness-The tradition of EYE" απο το όγδοο άλμπουμ τους που κυκλοφορεί στις 31 Μαΐου με τίτλο "Amarta (Formulas Of Reptilian Unification II)".

Στον διάδοχο του "Ma-Ion (Formulas Of Reptilian Unification)" (2015) θα συμμετέχουν οι Naas Alcameth (Nightbringer) και Indra (Naer Mataron, Tatir, Vorphalack, Wampyrinacht κ.α).


“Amarta” अमर्त
(Formulas of Reptilian Unification II)


1. Tablets of Mercury
2. Schism of Worlds
3. I-AM Ness-The tradition of EYE
4. Sopdet Denudata
5. Yesod Inversum
6. Rosa andromeda
7. Savikalpa Samadhi 
