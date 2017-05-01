/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΜΑΙΟΣ 2017
|In A Testube - Immigration Anthems [1 Μαΐου]
|Hate - Tremendum [5 Μαΐου]
|Motionless In White - Graveyard Shift [5 Μαΐου]
|Blondie – Pollinator [5 Μαΐου]
|Royal Hunt - 2016 (Live) [12 Μαΐου]
|Erase - The Heavy Metal Maniacs Years (Compilation) [15 Μαΐου]
|Simplefast - Apocalypse [19 Μαΐου]
|Dragonforce - Reaching Into Infinity [19 Μαΐου]
|Papa Roach - Crooked Teeth [19 Μαΐου]
|Linkin Park - One More Light [19 Μαΐου]
|Enslaved - Roadburn Live (Live) [19 Μαΐου]
|Katatonia - Live In Bulgaria With The Plovdiv
Philharmonic Orchestra (Live) [19 Μαΐου]
|Rammstein -
Rammstein Paris (live DVD) [19 Μαΐου]
|Soulskinner - Descent to Abaddon [22 Μαΐου]
|Danzig - Black Laden Crown [26 Μαΐου]
|Avatarium - Hurricanes and Halos [26 Μαΐου]
|Rhapsody of Fire - Legendary Years [26 Μαΐου]
|Sólstafir - Berdreyminn [26 Μαΐου]
|Dream Evil - Six [26 Μαΐου]
|Acherontas - Amarta (Formulas Of Reptilian
Unification II) [31 Μαΐου]
|Naer Mataron - Lucitherion
Temple Of The Radiant Sun [31 Μαΐου]
