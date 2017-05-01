/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάιος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάιος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Μάιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ: 

ΜΑΙΟΣ 2017






In A Testube - Immigration Anthems  [1 Μαΐου]

Hate - Tremendum  [5 Μαΐου]

Motionless In White - Graveyard Shift  [5 Μαΐου]

Blondie Pollinator  [5 Μαΐου]

Royal Hunt - 2016  (Live)  [12 Μαΐου]

Erase - The Heavy Metal Maniacs Years  (Compilation)  [15 Μαΐου]

Simplefast - Apocalypse  [19 Μαΐου]

Dragonforce - Reaching Into Infinity  [19 Μαΐου]

Papa Roach - Crooked Teeth  [19 Μαΐου]

Linkin Park - One More Light  [19 Μαΐου]

Enslaved - Roadburn Live  (Live)  [19 Μαΐου]

Katatonia  - Live In Bulgaria With The Plovdiv
Philharmonic Orchestra  (Live)  [19 Μαΐου]

Rammstein -
Rammstein Paris  (live DVD)   [19 Μαΐου]

Soulskinner - Descent to Abaddon  [22 Μαΐου]

Danzig - Black Laden Crown  [26 Μαΐου]

Avatarium - Hurricanes and Halos  [26 Μαΐου]

Rhapsody of Fire - Legendary Years  [26 Μαΐου]

Sólstafir - Berdreyminn  [26 Μαΐου]

Dream Evil - Six  [26 Μαΐου]

Acherontas - Amarta (Formulas Of Reptilian
Unification II)  [31 Μαΐου]

Naer Mataron - Lucitherion
Temple Of The Radiant Sun  [31 Μαΐου]





