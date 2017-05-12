/ / / / PAPA ROACH: Lyric video για το κομμάτι "None Of The Above" απο το επερχόμενο album

Το lyric video του "None Of The Above" απο το επερχόμενο νέο άλμπουμ τους "Crooked Teeth" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Μαΐου μέσω της Eleven Seven Music, παρουσίασαν οι Papa Roach.





Crooked Teeth tracklist:





Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl)

“Break the Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medicationv

“Born for Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None of the Above”





Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only)¨"

Disc 1

“Break The Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medication”

“Born For Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None Of The Above”

“Richochet” (Bonus track)

“Nothing” (Bonus track)

“Bleeding Through” (Bonus track)





Disc 2

“Intro” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Face Everything And Rise” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Getting Away with Murder” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Between Angels and Insects” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Where Did The Angels Go?” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken Home” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Burn” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Forever” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Scars” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Lifeline” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Infest” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Kick In The Teeth” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken As Me” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Still Swingin'” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“…To Be Loved” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Last Resort” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)











