/ / / / RHAPSODY OF FIRE: Ακούστε το "Land Of Immortals" απο το επερχόμενο album

Οι Rhapsody Of Fire παρουσίασαν το κομμάτι "Land Of Immortals" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους "Legendary Years" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 26 Μαΐου, με επαναηχογραφημένα κομμάτια της μπάντας απο το 1997 μέχρι και το 2002.
Πρόκειται για την πρώτη κυκλοφορία των Ιταλών με τον νέο τους τραγουδιστή Giacomo Voli, που αντικατέστησε τον Fabio Lione μετά την αποχώρησή του.
"Legendary Years" tracklist:
Dawn of Victory
Knightrider of Doom
Flames of Revenge
Beyond the Gates of Infinity
Land of Immortals
Emerald Sword
Legendary Tales
Dargor, Shadowlord of the Black Mountain
When Demons Awake
Wings of Destiny
Riding the Winds of Eternity
The Dark Tower of Abyss
Holy Thunderforce
Rain of a Thousand Flames
