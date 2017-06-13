/ / / / / ICED EARTH: Το lyric video του "Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)" απο το επερχόμενο album

Οι Iced Earth παρουσίασαν το lyric video του "Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)" απο το δωδέκατο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Incorruptible" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 16 Ιουνίου μέσω της Century Media.
Ο Jon Schaffer περιγράφει το νέο άλμπουμ ως ισάξιο των "The Dark Saga" και "Something Wicked This Way Comes".
"Incorruptible" tracklist:
01. Great Heathen Army
02. Black Flag
03. Raven Wing
04. The Veil
05. Seven Headed Whore
06. The Relic (Part 1)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken the Ancestors)
08. Brothers
09. Defiance
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)
