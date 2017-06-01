/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2017

MONTH'S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2017

MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ: 

ΙΟΥΝΙΟΣ 2017





Roger Waters Is This The Life We Really Want?  [2 Ιουνίου]

Adrenaline Mob - We the People  [2 Ιουνίου]

Great White - Full Circle  [2 Ιουνίου]

Live in Germany  (Live)  [2 Ιουνίου]

Valor - Arrogance The Fall  [9 Ιουνίου]

Anathema - The Optimist  [9 Ιουνίου]

Suffocation - ...Of the Dark Light  [9 Ιουνίου]

Rainbow - Live in Birmingham 2016  (Live)  [9 Ιουνίου]

the Fallen Fate  (Split)  [15 Ιουνίου]

Iced Earth - Incorruptible  [16 Ιουνίου]

Diablery/Shadowcraft - Entropy  (Split)  [23 Ιουνίου]

Dying Fetus - Wrong One To Fuck With  [23 Ιουνίου]

Jyrki 69 - Helsinki Vampire  [23 Ιουνίου]

- An Acoustic Evening  (LiveDVD)  [23 Ιουνίου]

Humanity Zero - Withered in Isolation  [27 Ιουνίου]

Hardland - Hardland  [30 Ιουνίου]

Manilla Road - To Kill A King  [30 Ιουνίου]

Stone Sour - Hydrograd  [30 Ιουνίου]

Black Messiah - Walls Of Vanaheim  [30 Ιουνίου]





