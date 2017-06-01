/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιούνιος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΙΟΥΝΙΟΣ 2017
|Roger Waters – Is This The Life We Really Want? [2 Ιουνίου]
|Adrenaline Mob - We the People [2 Ιουνίου]
|Great White - Full Circle [2 Ιουνίου]
|Primal Fear - Angels of Mercy:
Live in Germany (Live) [2 Ιουνίου]
|Valor - Arrogance The Fall [9 Ιουνίου]
|Anathema - The Optimist [9 Ιουνίου]
|Suffocation - ...Of the Dark Light [9 Ιουνίου]
|Rainbow - Live in Birmingham 2016 (Live) [9 Ιουνίου]
|Toxic CarnageRapture - Preachers of
the Fallen Fate (Split) [15 Ιουνίου]
|Iced Earth - Incorruptible [16 Ιουνίου]
|Diablery/Shadowcraft - Entropy (Split) [23 Ιουνίου]
|Dying Fetus - Wrong One To Fuck With [23 Ιουνίου]
|Jyrki 69 - Helsinki Vampire [23 Ιουνίου]
|Joe Bonamassa - Live At Carnegie Hall
- An Acoustic Evening (LiveDVD) [23 Ιουνίου]
|Humanity Zero - Withered in Isolation [27 Ιουνίου]
|Hardland - Hardland [30 Ιουνίου]
|Manilla Road - To Kill A King [30 Ιουνίου]
|Stone Sour - Hydrograd [30 Ιουνίου]
|Black Messiah - Walls Of Vanaheim [30 Ιουνίου]
