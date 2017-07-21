/ / / / / MARTY FRIEDMAN: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Sorrow And Madness" με τη συμμετοχή του Jinxx (Black Veil Brides)

MARTY FRIEDMAN: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Sorrow And Madness" με τη συμμετοχή του Jinxx (Black Veil Brides)

Ο Marty Friedman έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα το νέο του κομμάτι "Sorrow And Madness" στο οποίο συμμετέχει ο Jinxx των Black Veil Brides. Το τραγούδι προέρχεται απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ του Friedman με τίτλο "Wall Of Sound" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 4 Αυγούστου.


"Wall Of Sound" tracklist:

“Self Pollution”
“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)
“Streetlight”
“Whiteworm”
“For A Friend”
“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)
“The Blackest Rose”
“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)
“The Soldier”
“Miracle”
“Last Lament”


