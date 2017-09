/ / / / / BEYOND THE EXISTENCE, ALPHASTATE, KOSMOGONIA: Κυριακή 8 Οκτωβρίου @ BUMS

Saturday 8 Octoberwill make another great presentation at(Black Birds)Proudly suppoted by AlphaState tickets: 6+beer | doors open: 8pm | show start: 8:30More at: www.beyondtheexistence.net e is a Greek atmospheric Death Metal band, founded in 2012 by the Lead/Singer Ikki(Ikaros Poimenidis) in the city of Thessalonikiearliest releases were categorized as atmosphericDeath-Metal, Death/gothic metal, inspired by such acts like, Dark Tranquillity, The Duskfall. etc..In 2013 with the release of their 1st Demo, they had a major shift in musical style, Changing many times their line-up, with the group acknowledging the growing influence of Melodic Death metal, Progressive / technical metal, Thrash / Death metal; they expanded their sound, which acquiredcharacteristics of Atmospheric Death Metal, With the aggressive guttural voices, mixed with technical riffs and strings/piano, and gained success and recognition beyond the European borders. countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Argentina, USA, Brazil and Japanfb event: www.facebook.com/events/136638333620061