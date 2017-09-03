/ / / / / BEYOND THE EXISTENCE, ALPHASTATE, KOSMOGONIA: Κυριακή 8 Οκτωβρίου @ BUMS

Saturday 8 October Beyond The Existence will make another great presentation at BUMS (Black Birds)
Proudly suppoted by AlphaState & Kosmogonia
tickets: 6+beer | doors open: 8pm | show start: 8:30
More at: www.beyondtheexistence.net
Beyond The Existence is a Greek atmospheric Death Metal band, founded in 2012 by the Lead/Singer Ikki(Ikaros Poimenidis) in the city of Thessaloniki
Beyond The Existence earliest releases were categorized as atmospheric
Death-Metal, Death/gothic metal, inspired by such acts like, Dark Tranquillity, The Duskfall. etc..
In 2013 with the release of their 1st Demo, they had a major shift in musical style, Changing many times their line-up, with the group acknowledging the growing influence of Melodic Death metal, Progressive / technical metal, Thrash / Death metal; they expanded their sound, which acquired
characteristics of Atmospheric Death Metal, With the aggressive guttural voices, mixed with technical riffs and strings/piano, and gained success and recognition beyond the European borders. countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Argentina, USA, Brazil and Japan
fb event: www.facebook.com/events/136638333620061
