/ / / COLDSPELL: Κυριακή 5 Νοεμβρίου @ The Crow Club

Live in Athens
5 Νοεμβρίου 2017
The Crow Club
Οι Coldspell, συνοδοιπόροι των Eclipse, H.E.A.T. και Night Flight Orchestra στα μονοπάτια του σύγχρονου Σουηδικού μελωδικού Hard Rock για μία και μοναδική εμφάνιση στο Crow Club (Σινώπης 27), φέρνουν μαζί τους και παρουσιάζουν επίσημα το εξαιρετικό νέο τους album με τίτλο “A New World Arise”, ένα album που λαμβάνει ήδη διθυραμβικές κριτικές σε όλον τον κόσμο ως ένα από τα σημαντικότερα albums της χρονιάς! Ένα απαραίτητο live για όλους τους φίλους του σύγχρονου μελωδικού hard rock!
Χώρος: The Crow Club (Μιχαλακοπούλου & Σινώπης 27)
Ημερομηνία: Κυριακή 05 Νοεμβρίου 2017
Τιμή Εισιτηρίου: Προπώληση & Ταμείο 17€
Προπώληση Εισιτηρίων στην τιμή των 17 Ευρώ:
• Μέσω πιστωτικής/χρεωστικής κάρτας και paypal στο www.123tickets.gr
• Tα φυσικά σημεία προπώλησης θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα
Λόγω μικρής χωρητικότητας του The Crow Club, για την καλύτερη εξυπηρέτηση του κοινού, θα εκδοθεί αυστηρά περιορισμένος αριθμός εισιτηρίων.
Περισσότερες πληροφορίες:
Fairplay
210. 6231077
info@fairplay.gr
Coldspell is:
Niclas Svedentorp – Vocals
Michael Larsson – Guitars
Chris Goldsmith – Bass
Per Johansson – Drums
Coldspell blasted onto the scene in 2009 with their own brand of hard rock/metal. They first took the world by storm with their "Infinite Stargaze" release, an album that created a stir in rock circles and the album received stunning reviews all over the world and was on several album "top lists" for 2009 and album of the year at various magazine ́s and radio stations.
Two years later in 2011 a brand new release "Out from the Cold" was put out to an eager audience, once again mixed by Tommy Hansen in Denmark, Tommy of course having previously worked with Helloween, TNT, Pretty Maids, Jorn and Pagan's Mind. In 2013 Coldspell put out a new recording entitled "Frozen Paradise", once again with Tommy Hansen at the mixing desk. This was an unbelievable recording and the band have extended their expertise with razor sharp riffs, solid rhythms and great choruses.
With three albums released so far the wait is over. Coldspell are ready to strike again with the brand new album titled “A New World Arise”. This is stunning recording that features 12 new songs of epic proportions and it’s going to put ColdSpell firmly on the map. This is Scandinavian melodic rock of the highest order and will be a strong contender for the hard rock album of 2017.
