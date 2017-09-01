/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Σεπτέμβριος 2017

Septicflesh - Codex Omega  [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Paradise Lost - Medusa  [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Motorhead - Under Cover  [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Mogwai - Every Country's Sun  [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Epica - The Solace System  (EP)  [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Arch Enemy - Will to Power  [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Cannabis Corpse - Left Hand Pass   [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Threshold - Legends of the Shires  [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Gregg AllmanSouthern Blood  [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Tori AmosNative Invader  [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Tidal Dreams - Previsor  [15 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold  [15 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Sorrows Path - Touching Infinity  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Cradle of Filth - Cryptoriana -
The Seductiveness of Decay  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Enter Shikari - The Spark  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Diablo Blvd - Zero Hour  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Mastodon - Cold Dark Place (EP)  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Van MorrisonRoll With the Punches  [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Rage of Romance - Thunderborn  [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Necrovorous - Plains of Decay  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Jag Panzer - The Deviant Chord  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Nocturnal Rites - Phoenix  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Diary of Dreams - Hell In Eden  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues  (EP) [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

UFO - The Salentino Cuts  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]

Airbourne  - Diamond Cuts  (Box Set)  [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]





