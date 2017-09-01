/ / / MONTH’S RELEASES: Σεπτέμβριος 2017

ΝΕΕΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ 2017
|Septicflesh - Codex Omega [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Paradise Lost - Medusa [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Motorhead - Under Cover [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Mogwai - Every Country's Sun [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Epica - The Solace System (EP) [1 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Arch Enemy - Will to Power [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Cannabis Corpse - Left Hand Pass [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Threshold - Legends of the Shires [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Gregg Allman – Southern Blood [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Tori Amos – Native Invader [8 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Tidal Dreams - Previsor [15 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold [15 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Sorrows Path - Touching Infinity [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Cradle of Filth - Cryptoriana -
The Seductiveness of Decay [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Enter Shikari - The Spark [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Diablo Blvd - Zero Hour [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Mastodon - Cold Dark Place (EP) [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Van Morrison – Roll With the Punches [22 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Rage of Romance - Thunderborn [25 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Necrovorous - Plains of Decay [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Jag Panzer - The Deviant Chord [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Nocturnal Rites - Phoenix [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Diary of Dreams - Hell In Eden [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues (EP) [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|UFO - The Salentino Cuts [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
|Airbourne - Diamond Cuts (Box Set) [29 Σεπτεμβρίου]
