/ / / / WAR POSSESSION: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "War Is the Father and King of All"

Οι Αθηναίοι death metallers War Possession θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 23 Οκτωβρίου μέσω της ισπανικής Memento Mori, το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Doomed To Chaos".
Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε το κομμάτι "War Is the Father and King of All".
"Doomed To Chaos" tracklist:
March into Hell (Beyond the Chaos Gate)
Operation Neptune
God of a Wicked Mind
Verdun Hell
Doomed to Chaos
War is the Father and King of All
Slapton Sands Tragedy
The Sword of Stalingrad
Haunted by Carnage
Mass for the Dead
