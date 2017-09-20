/ / / / WAR POSSESSION: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "War Is the Father and King of All"

Οι Αθηναίοι death metallers War Possession θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 23 Οκτωβρίου μέσω της ισπανικής Memento Mori, το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Doomed To Chaos".





Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε το κομμάτι "War Is the Father and King of All".

"Doomed To Chaos" tracklist:

March into Hell (Beyond the Chaos Gate)

Operation Neptune

God of a Wicked Mind

Verdun Hell

Doomed to Chaos

War is the Father and King of All

Slapton Sands Tragedy

The Sword of Stalingrad

Haunted by Carnage

Mass for the Dead







