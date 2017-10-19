ACID DEATH: Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία

Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία ανακοίνωσαν οιΗ περιοδεία της ελληνικής μπάντας στην Ολλανδία θα γίνει τον Νοέμβριο με την υποστήριξη τηςτις ακόλουθες ημερομηνίες:Along with: Into the Arcane and Mouflon, along with: Master, Altar, Fenris,Exoto, Bloodphemy, Dehuman, Splinterbomb, Dead Man's Walk, Graceless, Escarnium, Dawn of Disease, Warmaster, Helslave, Hacavitz, The Lucifer PrincipleAlong with: Downcast Collision, Sepiroth, Moker, Deformus and X-Tinxion