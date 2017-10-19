About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Acid Death Greek Scene ACID DEATH: Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία

ACID DEATH: Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία

Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία ανακοίνωσαν οι Acid Death. Η περιοδεία της ελληνικής μπάντας στην Ολλανδία θα γίνει τον Νοέμβριο με την υποστήριξη της DOC-Holiday Metal Productions τις ακόλουθες ημερομηνίες:
Οκτωβρίου 19, 2017
Share To:
ACID DEATH: Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία

Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία ανακοίνωσαν οι Acid Death.

Η περιοδεία της ελληνικής μπάντας στην Ολλανδία θα γίνει τον Νοέμβριο με την υποστήριξη της DOC-Holiday Metal Productions τις ακόλουθες ημερομηνίες:

- 17/11 Café De Meister, Geleen
Along with: Into the Arcane and Mouflon

- 18/11: Podium De Noordkade, Veghel
Veghel Deathfest III, along with: Master, Altar, Fenris,
Exoto, Bloodphemy, Dehuman, Splinterbomb, Dead Man's Walk, Graceless, Escarnium, Dawn of Disease, Warmaster, Helslave, Hacavitz, The Lucifer Principle

- 19/11: StudioGonz, Gouda
Along with: Downcast Collision, Sepiroth, Moker, Deformus and X-Tinxion


Share
Tags Acid Death Greek Scene
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Acid Death Greek Scene

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.