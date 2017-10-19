ACID DEATH: Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία

Μίνι περιοδεία στην Ολλανδία ανακοίνωσαν οι Acid Death.
Η περιοδεία της ελληνικής μπάντας στην Ολλανδία θα γίνει τον Νοέμβριο με την υποστήριξη της DOC-Holiday Metal Productions τις ακόλουθες ημερομηνίες:
- 17/11 Café De Meister, Geleen
Along with: Into the Arcane and Mouflon
- 18/11: Podium De Noordkade, Veghel
Veghel Deathfest III, along with: Master, Altar, Fenris,
Exoto, Bloodphemy, Dehuman, Splinterbomb, Dead Man's Walk, Graceless, Escarnium, Dawn of Disease, Warmaster, Helslave, Hacavitz, The Lucifer Principle
- 19/11: StudioGonz, Gouda
Along with: Downcast Collision, Sepiroth, Moker, Deformus and X-Tinxion
