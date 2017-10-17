CANNIBAL CORPSE: Ακούστε το "Red Before Black" απο το ομότιτλο επερχόμενο album

Μετά το "Code Of The Slashers" οι βετεράνοι death metallers Cannibal Corpse δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου άλμπουμ τους, "Red Before Black", που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 3 Νοεμβρίου μέσω της Metal Blade Records.





Ακούστε το παρακάτω!

"Code Of The Slashers" tracklist:

01. Only One Will Die

02. Red Before Black

03. Code Of The Slashers

04. Shedding My Human Skin

05. Remaimed

06. Firestorm Vengeance

07. Heads Shoveled Off

08. Corpus Delicti

09. Scavenger Consuming Death

10. In The Midst Of Ruin

11. Destroyed Without A Trace

12. Hideous Ichor







