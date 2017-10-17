About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Cannibal Corpse NEWS Songs CANNIBAL CORPSE: Ακούστε το "Red Before Black" απο το ομότιτλο επερχόμενο album

CANNIBAL CORPSE: Ακούστε το "Red Before Black" απο το ομότιτλο επερχόμενο album

Μετά το "Code Of The Slashers" οι βετεράνοι death metallers Cannibal Corpse δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου άλμπουμ τους, "Red Before Black", που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 3 Νοεμβρίου μέσω της Metal Blade Records.
Οκτωβρίου 17, 2017
Share To:
CANNIBAL CORPSE: Ακούστε το "Red Before Black" απο το ομότιτλο επερχόμενο album

Μετά το "Code Of The Slashers" οι βετεράνοι death metallers Cannibal Corpse δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου άλμπουμ τους, "Red Before Black", που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 3 Νοεμβρίου μέσω της Metal Blade Records.

Ακούστε το παρακάτω!

"Code Of The Slashers" tracklist:

01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor



Share
Tags Cannibal Corpse NEWS Songs
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Cannibal Corpse NEWS Songs

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.