CANNIBAL CORPSE: Ακούστε το "Red Before Black" απο το ομότιτλο επερχόμενο album

Μετά το "Code Of The Slashers" οι βετεράνοι death metallers Cannibal Corpse δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το ομότιτλο κομμάτι του επερχόμενου άλμπουμ τους, "Red Before Black", που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 3 Νοεμβρίου μέσω της Metal Blade Records.
Ακούστε το παρακάτω!
"Code Of The Slashers" tracklist:
01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor
