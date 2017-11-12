About

Double Vision Festival 2017: 11 και 12 Νοεμβρίου @ Eightball

Οκτωβρίου 30, 2017
Double Vision Festival 2017: 11 και 12 Νοεμβρίου @ Eightball

Dr. Love Productions & C.S. Management & Promotions Proudly Present:

~Double Vision Festival 2017~


Saturday 11 November Line Up: 

Bai Bang (Sweden)

Downtown Association (Greece)

Badinage (Greece)

KillBill Sinners (Greece)


Sunday 12 November Line Up:

Wild Souls (Greece)

Кonkurent (Bulgaria)

Circus Veil (Greece)

Halocraft (Greece)

Venue: 8Ball Club Thessaloniki (1st Floor)
Venue Address: Pindou 1, Ladadika, Thessaloniki, Greece
Doors Open: 20.00 | Tickets: 10€ / per day
After Show Parties @ Stones Rock Bar (Aigyptou 20A, Ladadika, Thessaloniki, Greece)

Proudly Sponsored: Pirates Rock Bar, The Pub Thessaloniki.,Roadhouse - Cafe Bar, Music Megastore, Zaxos Music Store, Dizzydolls Rockbar, Woodstock Metal Bar , Macaroni Pasta - Pizza - Cafe, KG Guitars Μουσικά Όργανα, Schuriken Guitars, Black Hole, Log In - Mobile & PC Service. 




