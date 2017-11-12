Double Vision Festival 2017: 11 και 12 Νοεμβρίου @ Eightball

Dr. Love Productions & C.S. Management & Promotions Proudly Present:
~Double Vision Festival 2017~
Saturday 11 November Line Up:
Bai Bang (Sweden)
Video: https://youtu.be/v7CuAAAlCBY
Downtown Association (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/969JQC79mgE
Badinage (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/bTf9pRw99sw
KillBill Sinners (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/qxDaXt8LP2E
Sunday 12 November Line Up:
Wild Souls (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/Xro-RD4H0-c
Кonkurent (Bulgaria)
Video: https://youtu.be/vJMyADLzjWg
Circus Veil (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/NK9D58klU_0
Halocraft (Greece)
Video: https://youtu.be/57XQ8inBryk
Venue: 8Ball Club Thessaloniki (1st Floor)
Venue Address: Pindou 1, Ladadika, Thessaloniki, Greece
Doors Open: 20.00 | Tickets: 10€ / per day
After Show Parties @ Stones Rock Bar (Aigyptou 20A, Ladadika, Thessaloniki, Greece)
Proudly Sponsored: Pirates Rock Bar, The Pub Thessaloniki.,Roadhouse - Cafe Bar, Music Megastore, Zaxos Music Store, Dizzydolls Rockbar, Woodstock Metal Bar , Macaroni Pasta - Pizza - Cafe, KG Guitars Μουσικά Όργανα, Schuriken Guitars, Black Hole, Log In - Mobile & PC Service.
