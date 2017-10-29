MAPLERUN, ONE YEAR DELAY, ADAMAS: Σάββατο 4 Νοεμβρίου @ Rodanthos Rock Bar (Καλαμάτα)

Οι Maplerun στο πλαίσιο της προώθησης του καινούριου τους δίσκου “Partykrasher” εμφανίζονται για πρώτη φορά στην Καλαμάτα το Σάββατο 4 Νοεμβρίου στο Rodanthos Rock Bar. Τη συναυλία θα ανοίξουν οι One Year Delay, οι ανερχόμενοι nu-metallers από την Καλαμάτα και οι Ιταλοί Adamas.
RODANTHOS ROCK BAR
(Αμφείας 14, Καλαμάτα)
Σάββατο 4 Νοεμβρίου 2017
ΕΙΣΟΔΟΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ
Οι Maplerun είναι μια σύγχρονη rock μπάντα με έδρα την Αθήνα. Δημιουργήθηκαν το 2007, σε μια προσπάθεια να εκφράσουν τα συναισθήματα τους μέσω της μουσικής.
Σημαντικές επιρροές των Maplerun είναι οι Metallica, System of a Down, Dream Theater, Porcupine Tree, Tool, Coldplay, Radiohead, Katatonia, Godsmack, Creed, Staind κλπ.
Η μπάντα συμμετείχε σε ευρωπαϊκή περιοδεία, μαζί με τους Αμερικάνους θρύλους του progressive metal “Shadow Gallery”,στις αρχές Οκτωβρίου του 2010. Επιπλέον, τo single του συγκροτήματος “For You” παρουσιάζεται στo Rock Band, ένα βιντεοπαιχνίδι που δημιουργήθηκε από την MTV Games και την Harmonix, διαθέσιμο για Playstation 3, Xbox 360 και Nintendo Wii.
Στο δεύτερο άλμπουμ των Maplerun "Restless", το mastering επιμελήθηκε ο TED JENSEN (Metallica, Evanesence, Linkin Park, κλπ.) και το artwork είναι δημιουργία του TRAVIS SMITH (Opeth, Avenged Sevenfold, Nevermore).
To "Restless" φιλοξενήθηκε στο περιοδικό Metal Hammer στο τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου (334) τον Οκτώβρη του 2012.
Η μπάντα συμμετείχε στο φεστιβάλ HARD ROCK HELL στην Ίμπιζα (Ισπανία) τον Μάιο του 2013 καθώς και στο γνωστό Αγγλικό φεστιβάλ “Hammerfest” τον Μάρτη του 2014 με μεγάλη επιτυχία.
Επίσης, η μπάντα συμμετείχε (Νοέμβρης 2013) στην Αγγλική περιοδεία των American Headcharge (USA) μαζί με τους RSJ (UK), όπως επίσης και στην Ευρωπαική περιοδεία (Φεβρουάριος 2014) των Skindred (UK) μαζί με τους Soil (USA).
Τον Ιούλιο του 2014 η μπάντα υπέγραψε δισκογραφικό συμβόλαιο με την Αμερικάνικη δισκογραφική εταιρεία Pavement Music και το album τους “Restless” κυκλοφορεί στην Αμερικάνικη αγορά από τον Οκτώβριο του 2014.
Απο τον Φεβρουάριο του 2015, ο κιθαρίστας των Maplerun Ορέστης Σίτης ανήκει στην οικογένεια της πασίγνωστης αγγλικής εταιρίας ενισχυτών Orange Amplifications.
Στις 4 Ιουλίου 2015 οι Maplerun εμφανίστηκαν στο επετιακό Rockwave Festival και μοιράστηκαν την σκηνή με Judas Priest, Rotting Christ και Exarsis. Τον Μάρτη του 2016, οι Maplerun έκαναν το πρώτο τους headline tour στην Αγγλία.
Η μπάντα μόλις κυκλοφόρησε το 3ο της album “PARTYKRASHER” του οποίου την παραγωγή επιμελήθηκε ο βραβευμένος με 3 Grammy παραγωγός David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, Placebo, Stonesour, Godsmack) και εμφανίστηκε σε 11 ελληνικές πόλεις, ώς support στην περιοδεία του BLAZE BAYLEY (ex – IRON MAIDEN), τον Ιούνιο του 2017.
O.Y.D (One Year Delay) , εναλλακτική / nu metal μπάντα που ιδρύθηκε την άνοιξη του 2012 στην Καλαμάτα.
Στόχος τους , να αναμείξουν διάφορα ακούσματα από όλο το φάσμα του σκληρού ήχου με έντονες metal , punk και grunge επιρροές.
Το ντεμπούτο τους άλμπουμ "Deep Breath" κυκλοφόρησε το 2015 από την Pavement Entertainment. Η ηχογράφηση , mix και mastering έγινε στα Sound Emporium Studios στο Nashville TN των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών Αμερικής με συμπαραγωγό τον Toby Wright.
Το ''Deep Breath'' είναι τώρα διαθέσιμο από Amazon, Spotify και iTunes.
Τη περίοδο αυτή , η μπάντα βρίσκεται στο στάδιο της προπαραγωγης της νέα τους δισκογραφικής δουλειάς.
The Adamas project was born on April 2007 from an idea of Luigi Castellani (vocals) and his brother Eugenio Castellani (drums). Their first sound was rough and very conditioned by the early Thrash Metal. In 2008 the band writes two songs: “Revenge best served cold” and “Baghdad, singin’ in the raid” and with them Adamas launch the debut EP “Exarco”. The band starts playing live in parties (with their friends Firbholg, Steel Crow) and in metal festivals like Metallattivo (CZ) with Uranium and Dishuman.
At the end of 2008 the band decide to collaborate with Nomadism Records to publish the “Dark Tower” box set, which includes the Exarco songs and the video of “Baghdad singin in the raid”. The songs were broadcasted on december 5th 2008 during the “Italian Invasion Asylum” show, hosted by DJ Sicko on Wild Life Radio (Florida – USA). In the same year they were selected as entrance by the German Pro Wrestling Fighters.
In 2009 Adamas enter in the BPA Studio to record seven new songs which will compose the first full lenght "Evil All Its" (mixing and mastering by Andy LaRouque - Death, King Diamond), published in 2010.
At the beginning of 2012 Mr.Ice, Burellovki, Ughiolu and Spellbounder left the band. In their place succeed the bassist Alessandro Manini and the guitarist Federico Fondacci. The new lineup starts with the arrangement of the hystorical tracks of the band, overlooking on a more direct sound.
The promotion of the album leads the band to Ireland and United Kingdom as open act of the tour of “Cancerous Womb” band (2011) and to Greece within the band “Ibridoma” (2012). In 2013, Adamas sign a first contract with SG Records for the digital release of Evil All Its, in anticipation of the new full lenght in 2014.
At the end of 2013 the band begins to write the new album. During the 2014 they continue on writing the new tracks and important endorsment contracts are settled with Gold Music (B.C Rich, Hughes & Kettner, Rotosound), Artbeat Drum Sticks and YourCable. In summer of 2014 starts the recording of the album in the Mauro “Ulag” Mancinelli‘s DPF Studio. On september Adamas begin to film the video for the new single “Heavy Thoughts” (feat. Blaze Bayley) with the direction of Lorenz Cuno Klopfenstein. The new album is a meeting spot between the 80s sound of the early works of the band, and more modern sounds.
