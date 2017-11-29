Diggin' Out Fest Vol. 3: Παρασκευή 5 Ιανουαρίου @ An Club

DIGGIN’ OUT FEST Vol. 3

Blue Night Trip, The Social End Products, Pillow, The Screaming Fly + dj-set by Rumble Skunk Records!





Diggin' Out Fest started a rock'n'roll trip 3 years ago, a cool festival that will take place once per year!!! Is dedicated to rock'n'roll, Diggin' Out some cool bands!!! The 3rd volume featuring four Greek bands!!! Cheers!!!





Entrance: 7 Euro - Doors open: 21:00









THE SCREAMING FLY

PILLOW

THE SOCIAL END PRODUCTS

BLUE NIGHT TRIP

RUMBLE SKUNK RECORDS

********************************************************************************************Tο σχήμα των Screaming Fly ξεκίνησε την πορεία του το 1992 από τρείς φίλους σε μία γειτονιά του Ζωγράφου και παραμένει ενεργό μέχρι σήμερα. Με επιρροές από τον garage-psychedelic ήχο των 60's, το άναρχο Detroit, την Aυστραλιανή και Aμερικανική rock underground σκηνή και μπάντες όπως οι Sonic Youth, Gun Club, Dead Moon, Wipers, Radio Birdman, αλλά και από σχήματα που επηρέασαν καταλυτικά όλο το φάσμα του σύγχρονου Rock n' Roll, τους Velvet Underground και τους Stooges. Το 2011 είδε το φώς το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ της μπάντας με τίτλο ''Super Zero'' (Happy Crasher), ενώ αυτό το χρονικό διάστημα το 2ο τους άλμπουμ είναι σχεδόν έτοιμο & αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει σύντομα!Stefanos: Guitar, vocalsStash: Bass, backing vocalsC.I.: Drums, backing vocals********************************************************************************************Pillow are a Greek pop/rock band, formed in Athens in 1989. They paused in 1998 and resumed in 2017. Early highlights include opening for Inspiral Carpets (Jan '93) and Salad (Dec '95) @ RodonLive. Autumn of '97 found them successfully participating (2nd runner-up) in the most important annual event (In The City Live Unsigned) for new artists, held in Glasgow that year, where they actually were the first ever non-British band to be invited! George "Poirot" Dimopoulos, the only lifetime member (also in The Liarbirds, Wild Honey, The Beatles Live Tribute Band) was and still is behind the tunes. He also sings and plays guitar.Angelos Kikiras: GuitarPanos Giannakakis: Bass, backing vocalsKall Nitsos: DrumsGeorge ''Poirot'' Dimopoulos: Vocals, guitar*********************************************************************************************Η μπάντα σχηματίστηκε το 2010 στην Αθήνα και έγινε αμέσως γνωστή για τον acid punk ήχο της, τις εκρηκτικές live εμφανίσεις και το ιδιαίτερο στυλ της. Έχουν μοιραστεί τη σκηνή με μπάντες όπως οι Growlers, Thee Oh Sees, Dirty Beaches, Underground Youth, Jack Of Heart etc.*********************************************************************************************Οι Blue Night Trip είναι μια rock’n’roll μπάντα που σχηματίστηκε στην Αθήνα τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2013 από τέσσερις φίλους που είχανε παίξει σε διάφορα σχήματα, όπως The Psykicks, The B-Sides, The Tipsies, The Lizardz , The Ducky Boyz. Έχουν εμφανιστεί live σε διάφορους χώρους όπως το After Dark, το Tiki Bar, σε festival όπως το Indie Free καθώς και σε διάφορα κοινωνικοπολιτικά στέκια και πάρκα. Τον Σεπτέμβρη του 2015 ο Billy έφυγε απο την μπάντα και στη θέση του ήρθε ο Ske (Toxica Apovlita, The Tipsies). Αυτή την περίοδο είναι στο στούντιο ηχογραφώντας το υλικό για το πρώτο τους άλμπουμ!Panos Mellor: Vocals, guitarSke: Guitar, vocalsTakis Ap.: BassPanos Ramone: Drums**********************************************************************************************Rumble Skunk started like a fanzine years ago… Only two-of-a-kind issues saw the light of day!?! Times they’re a changin’ & now Rumble Skunk Records is a cool rock’n’roll label, founded in 2012 by Spiros & Elissavet!!! Our first vinyl release from the land of OZ was Lords Of Gravity – ”The Curse Of Icarus” LP, and we have plans to put out another release soon or late?! Time will tell…?! Rumble Skunk will be behind the deckz presenting the hot stuff, sure a garage punk-trashed-fuzzed-rock’n‘roll-power-pop set that will blow your mind! Stay tuned & cheers!!!