FATES WARNING: Επανακυκλοφορούν τα "Perfect Symmetry" και "Parallels" με bonus υλικό

Parallels "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

Parallels CD tracklisting:

Perfect Symmetry "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

Perfect Symmetry CD tracklisting:

θα επανακυκλοφορήσει στιςτα άλμπουμ(1989) και(1991) τωνως μέρος τηςΗ επανακυκλοφορία θα γίνει σε βινύλιο με αφίσες 60x60 διπλής όψεως και ένθετα αλλά και σε digipak CD έκδοση με αφίσες καιστο καθένα.Δείτε παρακάτω αναλυτικά τα tracklist και λεπτομέρειες για τις βινυλιακές εκδόσεις.- 180g Black Vinyl- wine-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)- clear light salmon col. vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)- ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)"Leave The Past Behind""Life In Still Water""Eye To Eye""The Eleventh Hour""Point Of View""We Only Say Goodbye""Don't Follow Me""The Road Goes On Forever""Leave The Past Behind" (demo)*"Eye To Eye" (demo)*"Eleventh Hour" (demo)*"Point Of View" (demo)*"Don't Follow Me" (demo)** Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)- 180g Black Vinyl- white/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)- clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)- violet blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)"Part Of The Machine""Through Different Eyes""Static Acts""A World Apart""At Fate's Hands""The Arena""Chasing Time""Nothing Left To Say""Part Of The Machine" (Demo)*"Through Different Eyes" (Demo)*"Static Acts" (Demo)*"The Arena" (Demo)*"Nothing Left To Say" (Demo)** Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)