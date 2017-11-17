About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Fates Warning NEWS FATES WARNING: Επανακυκλοφορούν τα "Perfect Symmetry" και "Parallels" με bonus υλικό

FATES WARNING: Επανακυκλοφορούν τα "Perfect Symmetry" και "Parallels" με bonus υλικό

Η Metal Blade Records θα επανακυκλοφορήσει στις 12 Ιανουαρίου τα άλμπουμ "Perfect Symmetry" (1989) και "Parallels" (1991) των Fates Warning, ως μέρος της "Originals-Series". Η επανακυκλοφορία θα γίνει σε βινύλιο με αφίσες 60x60 διπλής όψεως και ένθετα αλλά και σε digipak CD έκδοση με αφίσες και 5 bonus κομμάτια στο καθένα.
Νοεμβρίου 17, 2017
Share To:
FATES WARNING: Επανακυκλοφορούν τα "Perfect Symmetry" και "Parallels" με bonus υλικό

Η Metal Blade Records θα επανακυκλοφορήσει στις 12 Ιανουαρίου τα άλμπουμ "Perfect Symmetry" (1989) και "Parallels" (1991) των Fates Warning, ως μέρος της "Originals-Series".

Η επανακυκλοφορία θα γίνει σε βινύλιο με αφίσες 60x60 διπλής όψεως και ένθετα αλλά και σε digipak CD έκδοση με αφίσες και 5 bonus κομμάτια στο καθένα.


Δείτε παρακάτω αναλυτικά τα tracklist και λεπτομέρειες για τις βινυλιακές εκδόσεις.


Fates Warning - "Perfect Symmetry" (1989) και "Parallels" (1991)

Parallels "Originals-Series" LP reissue:


- 180g Black Vinyl
- wine-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)
- clear light salmon col. vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)
- ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)

Parallels CD tracklisting:
"Leave The Past Behind"
"Life In Still Water"
"Eye To Eye"
"The Eleventh Hour"
"Point Of View"
"We Only Say Goodbye"
"Don't Follow Me"
"The Road Goes On Forever"
"Leave The Past Behind" (demo)*
"Eye To Eye" (demo)*
"Eleventh Hour" (demo)*
"Point Of View" (demo)*
"Don't Follow Me" (demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)


Perfect Symmetry "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

- 180g Black Vinyl
- white/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)
- clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)
- violet blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)

Perfect Symmetry CD tracklisting:
"Part Of The Machine"
"Through Different Eyes"
"Static Acts"
"A World Apart"
"At Fate's Hands"
"The Arena"
"Chasing Time"
"Nothing Left To Say"
"Part Of The Machine" (Demo)*
"Through Different Eyes" (Demo)*
"Static Acts" (Demo)*
"The Arena" (Demo)*
"Nothing Left To Say" (Demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)


Share
Tags Fates Warning NEWS
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Fates Warning NEWS

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.