MAJOR DENIAL: Δείτε το video για το νέο single "Immortality"









Οιπαρουσίασαν το video τουαπο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλοΠρόκειται για το πρώτο single μέσα απο την επικείμενη πρώτη δισκογραφική δουλειά των Αθηναίων melodic-progressive metallers η κυκλοφορία της οποίας έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 6 Δεκεμβρίου με τους) στα φωνητικά και) στα ντραμς και τη συμμετοχή τηςως special guest.All music and lyrics by Nektarios Ntagkas. Mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Anneke van Giersberken). Programming and arrangements by Achilleas Diamantis. All guitars recorded by Achilleas Diamantis at Soundlab music productions except The Water' s Black & Se Ipse Necavit, recorded at Subway studios. All vocals recorder at 9800 studios. All Drums recorded at Bree studios. Lisette recorded by Folkert van Blom at Mass Audio, Utrecht, Netherlands.Artwork by Nihil, model Elbereth Lasombrae.Major Denial is a melodic-progressive metal project from Greece founded by Nektarios Ntagkas and Ahilleas Diamantis in the summer of 2013.They released ''Minor Ways'' EP on January 2015 with 3 different singers, Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black, Wardrum), Stratris Steele (Endomain) and Denny Anthony (Signs Of Reing). On the drums they co-operated with the great Mark Zonder (Warlord, Fates Warning). Minor Ways released on a special Vinyl edition of 525 hand numbered copies.Their first full album is called "Duchess Of Sufferings" and is mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso (Anneke Van Giersbergen, Anathema). It will be released on December 9 2017, with Yannis Papadopoulos on the vocals and Kostas Milonas on the drums.Their sound influences cover a very wide range of melodies, riffs, groovy rhythm section and beautiful vocals.Artwork by Nihil (Leprous - The Congregation), model Elbereth Lasombrae.