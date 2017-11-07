MAJOR DENIAL: Δείτε το video για το νέο single "Immortality"

Οι Major Denial παρουσίασαν το video του "Immortality" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Duchess Of Sufferings".
Πρόκειται για το πρώτο single μέσα απο την επικείμενη πρώτη δισκογραφική δουλειά των Αθηναίων melodic-progressive metallers η κυκλοφορία της οποίας έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 6 Δεκεμβρίου με τους Γιάννη Παπαδόπουλο (Beast In Black, Wardrum) στα φωνητικά και Κώστα Μυλωνά (Sunburst, Foray Btween Ocean) στα ντραμς και τη συμμετοχή της Lisette van den Berg ως special guest.
They released ''Minor Ways'' EP on January 2015 with 3 different singers, Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black, Wardrum), Stratris Steele (Endomain) and Denny Anthony (Signs Of Reing). On the drums they co-operated with the great Mark Zonder (Warlord, Fates Warning). Minor Ways released on a special Vinyl edition of 525 hand numbered copies.
Their first full album is called "Duchess Of Sufferings" and is mixed and mastered by Daniel Cardoso (Anneke Van Giersbergen, Anathema). It will be released on December 9 2017, with Yannis Papadopoulos on the vocals and Kostas Milonas on the drums.
Their sound influences cover a very wide range of melodies, riffs, groovy rhythm section and beautiful vocals.
Artwork by Nihil (Leprous - The Congregation), model Elbereth Lasombrae.
