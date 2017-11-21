NODUS TOLLENS: Video για το νέο τους κομμάτι "Pang of Remorse"

Οι Θεσσαλονικείς Nodus Tollens παρουσίασαν το video για το νέο τους κομμάτι με τίτλο "Pang of Remorse" το οποίο μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω.
Cinematography by: Synodinos Moschidis (Συνοδινός Μοσχίδης), Special thanks to Johnny Vrahnos for granting us "Silver Dollar" & Sotiris Noukas for Orchestration. We hope you enjoy it! :)
■ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NodusTollensGr ■ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nodus_T0llens ■ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nodus_tollens__/ ■ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nodustollensgr
Leave A Comment: