NODUS TOLLENS: Video για το νέο τους κομμάτι "Pang of Remorse"

Οι Θεσσαλονικείς Nodus Tollens παρουσίασαν το video για το νέο τους κομμάτι με τίτλο "Pang of Remorse" το οποίο μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω.
Νοεμβρίου 21, 2017
Band's members: Savanovic I. (Σάββας Ηλιάδης) - Lead Vocals/Electric Guitar, Johan I. (Γιάννης Ηλιάδης) - Vocals/Electric Guitar Panos Matt. (Παναγιώτης Ματτθαίου) - Drums Sakis Ak. (Σάκης Ακονίδης) - Electric Bass Yannis Ch (Γιάννης Χατζάκης) - Keyboards Music (Μουσική): Nodus Tollens Lyrics (Στίχοι): Minas Theodorakis (Mηνάς Θεοδωράκης)

Cinematography by: Synodinos Moschidis (Συνοδινός Μοσχίδης), Special thanks to Johnny Vrahnos for granting us "Silver Dollar" & Sotiris Noukas for Orchestration. We hope you enjoy it! :)

■ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NodusTollensGr ■ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nodus_T0llens ■ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nodus_tollens__/ ■ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nodustollensgr

