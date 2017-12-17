About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Events Highlights Morphine Social Club Six Steps Above The Earth Morphine Social Club, Six Steps Above The Earth: Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου @ Υπόγειο

Morphine Social Club, Six Steps Above The Earth: Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου @ Υπόγειο

Morphine Social Club & Six Steps Above The Earth Live @ Ypogeio (Melenikoy 13) Thursday 25 January Starts @ 21:30 Entrance: 3 Euros Morphine Social Club Οι Morphine Social Club είναι μια τετραμελής μπάντα, που δημιουργήθηκε το 2015 και παίζει, έκτοτε, το μονολιθικό της ροκεντρολλ, με έντονα στοιχεία ψυχεδέλειας, fuzz και noise ήχων. Έχουν κυκλοφορήσει 2 EP, το "radioactive." το 2015 και το "Monolithic Gospel" το 2017.
Δεκεμβρίου 17, 2017
Share To:
Morphine Social Club, Six Steps Above The Earth: Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου @ Υπόγειο

Morphine Social Club & Six Steps Above The Earth 

Live @ Ypogeio (Melenikoy 13)
Thursday 25 January
Starts @ 21:30
Entrance: 3 Euros


Morphine Social Club

Οι Morphine Social Club είναι μια τετραμελής μπάντα, που δημιουργήθηκε το 2015 και παίζει, έκτοτε, το μονολιθικό της ροκεντρολλ, με έντονα στοιχεία ψυχεδέλειας, fuzz και noise ήχων.
Έχουν κυκλοφορήσει 2 EP, το "radioactive." το 2015 και το "Monolithic Gospel" το 2017.

Morphine Social Club is a quartet founded in Thessaloniki in 2015, playing their monolithic rocknroll, ever since, with psychedelic filings and fuzzy noise.
They have issued 2 EP's, "radioactive." in 2015 and "Monolithic Gospel" in 2017

https://www.facebook.com/themorphinesocialclub/
https://morphinesocialclub.bandcamp.com/
https://soundcloud.com/morphine-social-club
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8h6_WZDKpAYH5XJkcFohOQ


Six Steps Above The Earth

Οι Six Steps Above The Earth πέρα από μια κατοικία είναι μια διέξοδος έκφρασης για δύο μουσικούς. Αργά βαριά και με έντονη την επιθυμία να περπατούν σε πιο Avant garde μονοπάτια θέλουν για ακόμα μια φορά να κάνουν εκείνο το ακραίο ταξίδι ήχου στις πιο χαμηλές συχνότητες. Μετράνε δύο split κυκλοφορίες σε κασέτα με Dandelion Fields και Vygotksy Circle και σε λίγο καιρό θα κυκλοφορήσει το πρώτο τους full album.

Six Steps Above The Earth is the creative vessel of two musicians that like to experiment with slow and heavy music. We are looking forward to this gig to make the trip to avant garde musical explorations using our favourite tool, low frequencies and dark soundscapes! We have already recorded and published 2 split cassettes with the bands The Dandelion Fields and Vygotsky Circle. We are now finishing our first full length that will be out soon!

https://www.facebook.com/sixstepsabovetheearth/
https://sixstepsabovetheearth.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKADqiFHD5M3V8UKf7ZEZMg



Share
Tags Events Highlights Morphine Social Club Six Steps Above The Earth
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Events Highlights Morphine Social Club Six Steps Above The Earth

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.