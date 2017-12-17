Morphine Social Club, Six Steps Above The Earth: Πέμπτη 25 Ιανουαρίου @ Υπόγειο

Morphine Social Club & Six Steps Above The Earth

Live @ Ypogeio (Melenikoy 13)

Thursday 25 January

Starts @ 21:30

Entrance: 3 Euros

Morphine Social Club

Six Steps Above The Earth





Οι Morphine Social Club είναι μια τετραμελής μπάντα, που δημιουργήθηκε το 2015 και παίζει, έκτοτε, το μονολιθικό της ροκεντρολλ, με έντονα στοιχεία ψυχεδέλειας, fuzz και noise ήχων.Έχουν κυκλοφορήσει 2 EP, το "radioactive." το 2015 και το "Monolithic Gospel" το 2017.Morphine Social Club is a quartet founded in Thessaloniki in 2015, playing their monolithic rocknroll, ever since, with psychedelic filings and fuzzy noise.They have issued 2 EP's, "radioactive." in 2015 and "Monolithic Gospel" in 2017Οι Six Steps Above The Earth πέρα από μια κατοικία είναι μια διέξοδος έκφρασης για δύο μουσικούς. Αργά βαριά και με έντονη την επιθυμία να περπατούν σε πιο Avant garde μονοπάτια θέλουν για ακόμα μια φορά να κάνουν εκείνο το ακραίο ταξίδι ήχου στις πιο χαμηλές συχνότητες. Μετράνε δύο split κυκλοφορίες σε κασέτα με Dandelion Fields και Vygotksy Circle και σε λίγο καιρό θα κυκλοφορήσει το πρώτο τους full album.Six Steps Above The Earth is the creative vessel of two musicians that like to experiment with slow and heavy music. We are looking forward to this gig to make the trip to avant garde musical explorations using our favourite tool, low frequencies and dark soundscapes! We have already recorded and published 2 split cassettes with the bands The Dandelion Fields and Vygotsky Circle. We are now finishing our first full length that will be out soon!