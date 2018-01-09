About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Black Label Society NEWS Songs BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Trampled Down Below"

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Trampled Down Below"

Οι Black Label Society έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμα κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Grimmest Hits" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Ιανουαρίου μέσω της Entertainment One (eOne).
Ιανουαρίου 09, 2018
Share To:
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Trampled Down Below"

Οι Black Label Society έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμα κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο  νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Grimmest Hits" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Ιανουαρίου μέσω της Entertainment One (eOne).

Έτσι μετά τα "All That Once Shined" και "Room Of Nightmares" σειρά έχει το "Trampled Down Below" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.

 "Grimmest Hits" tracklist:

“Trampled Down Below”
“Seasons Of Falter”
“The Betrayal”
“All That Once Shined”
“The Only Words”
“Room Of Nightmares”
“A Love Unreal”
“Disbelief”
“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”
“Illusions Of Peace”
“Bury Your Sorrow”
“Nothing Left To Say”




Share
Tags Black Label Society NEWS Songs
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Black Label Society NEWS Songs

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.