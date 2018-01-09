BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Trampled Down Below"

Οι Black Label Society έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμα κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Grimmest Hits" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Ιανουαρίου μέσω της Entertainment One (eOne).
Έτσι μετά τα "All That Once Shined" και "Room Of Nightmares" σειρά έχει το "Trampled Down Below" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.
"Grimmest Hits" tracklist:
“Trampled Down Below”
“Seasons Of Falter”
“The Betrayal”
“All That Once Shined”
“The Only Words”
“Room Of Nightmares”
“A Love Unreal”
“Disbelief”
“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”
“Illusions Of Peace”
“Bury Your Sorrow”
“Nothing Left To Say”
