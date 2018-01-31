BONFIRE: Νέο album τον Απρίλιο

Οι Bonfire ανακοίνωσαν την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά, με τίτλο "Temple Of Lies". Το άλμπουμ αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 13 Απριλίου και την παραγωγή του ανέλαβε ο Hans Ziller στα Flatliners Recording Studios.









"Temple Of Lies" tracklist:

01. In The Beginning

02. Temple Of Lies

03. On The Wings Of An Angel

04. Feed The Fire (Like The Bonfire)

05. Stand Or Fall

06. Comin' Home

07. I'll Never Be Loved By You

08. Fly Away

09. I Help You Hate Me

10. Crazy Over You

11. Comin' Home (extended acoustic version) (digipak bonus track)

12. Friedensreich - Let The Madness Continue (director's cut) (digipak bonus track)