BONFIRE: Νέο album τον Απρίλιο

Οι Bonfire ανακοίνωσαν την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά, με τίτλο "Temple Of Lies". Το άλμπουμ αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 13 Απριλίου και την παραγωγή του ανέλαβε ο Hans Ziller στα Flatliners Recording Studios.
Ιανουαρίου 31, 2018
BONFIRE: Νέο album τον Απρίλιο

Οι Bonfire ανακοίνωσαν την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά, με τίτλο "Temple Of Lies". Το άλμπουμ αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 13 Απριλίου και την παραγωγή του ανέλαβε ο Hans Ziller στα Flatliners Recording Studios.


"Temple Of Lies" tracklist:

01. In The Beginning
02. Temple Of Lies
03. On The Wings Of An Angel
04. Feed The Fire (Like The Bonfire)
05. Stand Or Fall
06. Comin' Home
07. I'll Never Be Loved By You
08. Fly Away
09. I Help You Hate Me
10. Crazy Over You
11. Comin' Home (extended acoustic version) (digipak bonus track)
12. Friedensreich - Let The Madness Continue (director's cut) (digipak bonus track)

Tags Bonfire NEWS
Bonfire NEWS

