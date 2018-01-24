HUMAN SERPENT: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "...To Son Of Nothing"

Οι Human Serpent κυκλοφορούν στις 30 Ιανουαρίου μέσω της Ogmios Underground το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "For I,The Misanthropist".
Μέσα απο τον διάδοχο του "Inhumane Minimalism" η ελληνική black metal μπάντα έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα το δεύτερο κομμάτι μετά το "The Scars of Millions". Ο λόγος για το "...To Son Of Nothing" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.
"For I,The Misanthropist" tracklist:
1. Seven Billion Slaves
2. For I The Misanthropist
3. Temple Of All Despair
4. The Scars Of Millions
5. ...To Son Of Nothing
6. Us And Them
7. Devotion To Denial
8. Deep-Seated Pessimism
9. Blessed Is The Man Who Expects Nothing
Leave A Comment: