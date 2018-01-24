HUMAN SERPENT: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "...To Son Of Nothing"

"For I,The Misanthropist" tracklist:

1. Seven Billion Slaves

2. For I The Misanthropist

3. Temple Of All Despair

4. The Scars Of Millions

5. ...To Son Of Nothing

6. Us And Them

7. Devotion To Denial

8. Deep-Seated Pessimism

9. Blessed Is The Man Who Expects Nothing

<a href="http://humanserpent.bandcamp.com/album/for-i-the-misanthropist">For I,The Misanthropist by Human Serpent</a>

Οικυκλοφορούν στιςμέσω τηςτο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλοΜέσα απο τον διάδοχο τουη ελληνική black metal μπάντα έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα το δεύτερο κομμάτι μετά το. Ο λόγος για τοτο οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.