MOBY: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Mere Anarchy"

Ο Moby παρουσίασε το video για το κομμάτι "Mere Anarchy" απο το επερχόμενο δέκατο πέμπτο του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Μαρτίου.





Δείτε το παρακάτω.





"Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" tracklist:

01. Mere Anarchy

02. The Waste Of Suns

03. Like A Motherless Child

04. The Last Goodbyes

05. The Ceremony Of Innocence

06. The Tired And The Hurt

07. Welcome To The Hard Times

08. The Sorrow Tree

09. Falling Rain And Light

10. The Middle Is Gone

11. This Wild Darkness

12. A Dark Cloud Is Coming







