MOBY: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Mere Anarchy"

Ο Moby παρουσίασε το video για το κομμάτι "Mere Anarchy" απο το επερχόμενο δέκατο πέμπτο του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Μαρτίου.
Ιανουαρίου 31, 2018
Ο Moby παρουσίασε το video για το κομμάτι "Mere Anarchy" απο το επερχόμενο δέκατο πέμπτο του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Μαρτίου.

Δείτε το παρακάτω.

"Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" tracklist:

01. Mere Anarchy
02. The Waste Of Suns
03. Like A Motherless Child
04. The Last Goodbyes
05. The Ceremony Of Innocence
06. The Tired And The Hurt
07. Welcome To The Hard Times
08. The Sorrow Tree
09. Falling Rain And Light
10. The Middle Is Gone
11. This Wild Darkness
12. A Dark Cloud Is Coming


Moby NEWS Videos

