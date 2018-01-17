 Οι Ghost Season αναζητούν τραγουδιστή - bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Ghost Season Greek Scene Highlights Οι Ghost Season αναζητούν τραγουδιστή

Οι Ghost Season αναζητούν τραγουδιστή

Οι Ghost Season ψάχνουν τον αντικαταστάτη του τραγουδιστή τους Hercules Zotos και έβγαλαν την εξής ανακοίνωση στην επίσημή τους σελίδα:
Ιανουαρίου 17, 2018
Share To:
Οι Ghost Season αναζητούν τραγουδιστή

Οι Ghost Season ψάχνουν τον αντικαταστάτη του τραγουδιστή τους Hercules Zotos και έβγαλαν την εξής ανακοίνωση στην επίσημή τους σελίδα:

 "Ghost Season are searching for a singer. He will be recruited to perform on the bands new record and take on their future tours.

 Ideally the candidate will be based in or close to Athens (or willing
to travel) between the age of 23-35 and determined and enthusiastic about continuing with the band and their own singing career."

 Anyone interested in the position should contact us at info@ghostseason.com

 We're searching for the following:

 * Melodic singer.
* Stage presence.
* Time to be able to commit to the project.
* Be able to travel and tour.


Δελτίο Τύπου

Share
Tags Ghost Season Greek Scene Highlights
Banner
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Παλαιότερη Ανάρτηση

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Ghost Season Greek Scene Highlights

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.