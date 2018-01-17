Οι Ghost Season αναζητούν τραγουδιστή

Οι Ghost Season ψάχνουν τον αντικαταστάτη του τραγουδιστή τους Hercules Zotos και έβγαλαν την εξής ανακοίνωση στην επίσημή τους σελίδα:
"Ghost Season are searching for a singer. He will be recruited to perform on the bands new record and take on their future tours.
Ideally the candidate will be based in or close to Athens (or willing
to travel) between the age of 23-35 and determined and enthusiastic about continuing with the band and their own singing career."
Anyone interested in the position should contact us at info@ghostseason.com
We're searching for the following:
* Melodic singer.
* Stage presence.
* Time to be able to commit to the project.
* Be able to travel and tour.
Δελτίο Τύπου
