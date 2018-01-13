 SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants" - bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Greek Scene Scar Of The Sun Videos SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants"

SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants"

Οι Scar Of The Sun κυκλοφόρησαν το νέο βιντεοκλίπ τους "Among Waters And Giants",οποίο τραγούδι συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο τελευταίο άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος "In Flood", το οποίο διατίθεται απο την Scarlet Records.
Ιανουαρίου 13, 2018
Share To:
SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants"

Οι Scar Of The Sun κυκλοφόρησαν  το νέο βιντεοκλίπ τους "Among Waters And Giants",οποίο  τραγούδι συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο τελευταίο άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος "In Flood", το οποίο διατίθεται απο την  Scarlet Records.


Filmed and directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos 
Assistant Director: Vanessa Zachos 
Editing & Post-production: Hypnagogia 
Masks: Achilleas Gatsopoulos
Costumes: Lauren Victoria Craig
Makeup: Make-up Artist Katja Isabel Dominguez

CAST:
Hellas: Inka Neumann 
Bull: Karlo Jovčić 
Vulture: David Eliob
SCAR OF THE SUN:
Terry Nikas - Vocals
Alexi Char - Guitars 
Greg Eleftheriou - Guitars 
Panagiotis Gatsopoulos - Bass 
Thanos Pappas - Drums


Ακολουθήστε τους Scar Of The Sun: https://www.facebook.com/scarofthesun https://www.instagram.com/scarofthesun

Μπορείτε να αποκτήσετε το τελευταίο τους album 'In Flood' και άλλα καλούδια απο το ηλεκτρικό τους κατάστημα: http://scarofthesun.com/shop/albums/scar-sun-flood/ 

Share
Tags Greek Scene Scar Of The Sun Videos
Banner
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Παλαιότερη Ανάρτηση

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Greek Scene Scar Of The Sun Videos

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.