SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants"

Οι Scar Of The Sun κυκλοφόρησαν το νέο βιντεοκλίπ τους "Among Waters And Giants",οποίο τραγούδι συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο τελευταίο άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος "In Flood", το οποίο διατίθεται απο την Scarlet Records.
Filmed and directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos
Assistant Director: Vanessa Zachos
Editing & Post-production: Hypnagogia
Masks: Achilleas Gatsopoulos
Costumes: Lauren Victoria Craig
Makeup: Make-up Artist Katja Isabel Dominguez
CAST:
Hellas: Inka Neumann
Bull: Karlo Jovčić
Vulture: David Eliob
SCAR OF THE SUN:
Terry Nikas - Vocals
Alexi Char - Guitars
Greg Eleftheriou - Guitars
Panagiotis Gatsopoulos - Bass
Thanos Pappas - Drums
Ακολουθήστε τους Scar Of The Sun: https://www.facebook.com/scarofthesun https://www.instagram.com/scarofthesun/
Μπορείτε να αποκτήσετε το τελευταίο τους album 'In Flood' και άλλα καλούδια απο το ηλεκτρικό τους κατάστημα: http://scarofthesun.com/shop/albums/scar-sun-flood/
