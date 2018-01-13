SCAR OF THE SUN: Δείτε το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "Among Waters And Giants"

Οι Scar Of The Sun κυκλοφόρησαν το νέο βιντεοκλίπ τους "Among Waters And Giants",οποίο τραγούδι συμπεριλαμβάνεται στο τελευταίο άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος "In Flood", το οποίο διατίθεται απο την Scarlet Records.