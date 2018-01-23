VARATHRON: Όλες οι λεπτομέρειες και teaser του νέου album

"Patriarchs Of Evil" tracklist:

1. Tenebrous

2. Into the Absurd

3. Luciferian Mystical Awakening

4. Saturnian Sect

5. Remnants of the Dark Testament

6. Hellwitch (Witches Gathering)

7. Orgasmic Nightmares of the Arch Desecrator

8. Ouroboros Dweller (The Dweller of Barathrum)









Album formats:

- Digipack CD with slipcase and 16 pages booklet.

- Black gatefold LP.

- Picture disc gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limit. to 200 handnumbered copies.

- Yellow with black splatter gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limit. to 125 handnumbered copies.

- "30 years" zipper hoodie.

- T-shirt.





Pre-orders:





Line-up:

Stefan Necroabyssious - vocals

Achilleas C - guitars

Sotiris - guitars

Stratos - bass

Haris -drums

Οιεπιστρέφουν με νέο άλμπουμ. Η έκτη δισκογραφική δουλειά της ιστορικής ελληνικής black metal μπάντας τιτλοφορείταικαι η κυκλοφορία της έχει προγραμματιστεί απο τηνγια τιςΟι ηχογραφήσεις του διαδόχου του(2014) έλαβαν χώρα στοαπο τον(aka.), ο οποίος έχει αναλάβει επίσης την μίξη και το mastering του άλμπουμ, εκτός απο τα ντραμς οι ηχογραφήσεις των οποίων έγιναν στοΑμφότερα τα στούντιο βρίσκονται στην γενέτειρα τωντα Ιωάννινα.Το εξώφυλλο τουδημιουργήθηκε απο τον, ο οποίος μας είναι γνωστός και απο προηγούμενα άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος.