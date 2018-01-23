VARATHRON: Όλες οι λεπτομέρειες και teaser του νέου album

Οι Varathron επιστρέφουν με νέο άλμπουμ. Η έκτη δισκογραφική δουλειά της ιστορικής ελληνικής black metal μπάντας τιτλοφορείται "Patriarchs Of Evil" και η κυκλοφορία της έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Agonia Records για τις 27 Απριλίου.
Οι ηχογραφήσεις του διαδόχου του "Untrodden Corridors Of Hades" (2014) έλαβαν χώρα στο Crown Audio Conspiracies, απο τον Achilleas Kalantzis (aka Achilleas C.), ο οποίος έχει αναλάβει επίσης την μίξη και το mastering του άλμπουμ, εκτός απο τα ντραμς οι ηχογραφήσεις των οποίων έγιναν στο Infinite Loop Music Studio. Αμφότερα τα στούντιο βρίσκονται στην γενέτειρα των Varathron τα Ιωάννινα.
Το εξώφυλλο του "Patriarchs Of Evil" δημιουργήθηκε απο τον Juanjo Castellano, ο οποίος μας είναι γνωστός και απο προηγούμενα άλμπουμ του συγκροτήματος.
"Patriarchs Of Evil" tracklist:
1. Tenebrous
2. Into the Absurd
3. Luciferian Mystical Awakening
4. Saturnian Sect
5. Remnants of the Dark Testament
6. Hellwitch (Witches Gathering)
7. Orgasmic Nightmares of the Arch Desecrator
8. Ouroboros Dweller (The Dweller of Barathrum)
Album formats:
- Digipack CD with slipcase and 16 pages booklet.
- Black gatefold LP.
- Picture disc gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limit. to 200 handnumbered copies.
- Yellow with black splatter gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limit. to 125 handnumbered copies.
- "30 years" zipper hoodie.
- T-shirt.
Pre-orders:
Line-up:
Stefan Necroabyssious - vocals
Achilleas C - guitars
Sotiris - guitars
Stratos - bass
Haris -drums
Leave A Comment: