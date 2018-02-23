BEHEMOTH: Νέο live DVD/Blu-ray. Δείτε το "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" και το trailer

Οι Behemoth, οι οποίοι δουλεύουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ, θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 13 Μαΐου το live DVD/Blu-ray με τίτλο "Messe Noire".
Το "Messe Noire" περιέχει την εμφάνιση της μπάντας στην Βαρσοβία (Πολωνία) στις 8 Οκτωβρίου 2016 και στο Brutal Assault 2016, καθώς επίσης όλα τα επίσημα βίντεο που σχετίζονται με το επιτυχημένο άλμπουμ "The Satanist" (2014) απο το αρχείο των Behemoth.
Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία, η οποία θα είναι διαθέσιμη και σε CD και διπλό βινύλιο, παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το trailer, το "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" καθώς και το tracklist:
DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"
"Furor Divinus"
"Messe Noire"
"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"
"Amen"
"The Satanist"
"Ben Sahar"
"In The Absence Ov Light"
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
"Ov Fire And The Void"
"Conquer All"
"Pure Evil And Hate"
"At The Left Hand Ov God"
"Slaves Shall Serve"
"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"
Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)
"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"
"Furor Divinus"
"Messe Noire"
"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"
"Amen"
"The Satanist"
"Ben Sahar"
"In The Absence Ov Light"
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
"Ov Fire And The Void"
"Conquer All"
"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"
The Satanist cinematic archive
"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"
"Messe Noire"
"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"
"The Satanist"
"Ben Sahar"
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
CD tracklisting:
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"
"Furor Divinus"
"Messe Noire"
"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"
"Amen"
"The Satanist"
"Ben Sahar"
"In The Absence Ov Light"
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
Vinyl tracklisting:
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
Side A:
"Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"
"Furor Divinus"
"Messe Noire"
"Ora Pro Nobis Luficer"
Side B:
"Amen"
"The Satanist"
"Ben Sahar"
"In The Absence Ov Light"
Side C:
"O Father O Satan O Sun!"
"Ov Fire And The Void"
"Conquer All"
"Pure Evil And Hate"
Side D:
"At The Left Hand Ov God"
"Slaves Shall Serve"
"Chant For Ezkaton 2000"
