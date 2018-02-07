FIRE!: Παρασκευή 2 Μαρτίου @ Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery

Fire! live at Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery Friday 2/3/2018





Underflow is on Fire!

To Underflow record store & art gallery φιλοξενεί στις 2 Μαρτίου τους Fire!

Fire!

support band : Τατσάκης-Λαμπράκης Duo





Οικαιέχουν καταφέρει να συνδυάσουν τον όχι-και-τόσο ρυθμό της ελεύθερης τζάζ και του σαξοφώνου με τα έντονα ροκ στοιχεία των κρουστών και του μπάσου δίνοντας έτσι ένα ψυχεδελικό, αλλά καθόλου δύσκολο στο άκουσμα, αποτέλεσμα που παραπέμπει στους πρώιμους ήχους τωνΟιθα παρουσιάσουν το καινούριου τους άλμπουμ με τίτλοκαι όχι μονο.Παρασκευή 02/03/2018Είσοδος 30 €Έναρξη 20:45Η πώληση των εισιτηρίων έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει και γίνεται αποκλειστικά από τον χώρο του Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery, Καλλιρόης 39, Σταθμός Μετρό ΣυγγρούΦιξ.Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες και κρατήσεις, επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας τηλεφωνικά (2114039926) ή μέσω email (info@underflow.gr)Swedish trio Fire!, consisting of Mats Gustafsson, Johan Berthling and Andreas Werliin.All three are highly accomplished musicians, but Fire! music is not "difficult" in the sense that jazz and especially free jazz is often perceived.Very much a tight knit unit with three equal players, Fire! has been likened to powerful guitar led trios such as Cream and The Jimi Hendrix Experience, but with Berthling/s heavy, doom laden basslines being such a typical identifier, we can/t help but thinking of Black Sabbath/s debut album when it comes to hypnotic impact.In 2010 the group joined forces with musician Jim O’Rourke and the four of them toured Japan together, leading to the release of Fire! with Jim O’Rourke. Australian multi-instrumentalist Oren Ambarchi was the next collaborator, and they subsequently recorded the album Fire! with Oren Ambarchi.In 2013, the group went massive — cherry-picking 28 members from the Scandinavian jazz, improvisation, and avant-garde rock music scene to supplement the core band’s sound for a concert at Stockholm’s legendary Fylkingen venue which resulted in the first Fire! Orchestra record ‘Exit!’.Τοδημιουργήθηκε το 2009 από τουςΚώστα Τατσάκη (drums) και Χάρη Λαμπράκη (νέυ). Επηρεασμένοι από την free μουσική σκηνή (Derek Bailey, Kaoru Abe, Peter Brotzmann) συνεχίζουν μέχρι και σήμερα να δίνουνπαραστάσεις και να κινούνται πάνω σε ελεύθερες μουσικές φόρμες.Συνεργασίες και εμφανίσεις σε Ελλάδα και εξωτερικό με : Michel Doneda, Ilan Manouach, Tom Jackson, Jean Michel Van Schouwburg, Μιχάλη Σιγανίδη, ΓρηγόρηΝτάνη, Δημήτρη Θεοχάρη, Θοδωρή Παπαστάθη κ.α.