MOBY: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "This Wild Darkness"

"Mere Anarchy", ο Moby δίνει ένα ακόμη video απο το επερχόμενο νέο του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Μαρτίου.





Ο λόγος για το video του "This Wild Darkness" το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο παρακάτω.

"Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" tracklist:

01. Mere Anarchy

02. The Waste Of Suns

03. Like A Motherless Child

04. The Last Goodbyes

05. The Ceremony Of Innocence

06. The Tired And The Hurt

07. Welcome To The Hard Times

08. The Sorrow Tree

09. Falling Rain And Light

10. The Middle Is Gone

11. This Wild Darkness

12. A Dark Cloud Is Coming







