MOBY: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "This Wild Darkness"

Μετά το "Mere Anarchy", ο Moby δίνει ένα ακόμη video απο το επερχόμενο νέο του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 2 Μαρτίου.
Ο λόγος για το video του "This Wild Darkness" το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο παρακάτω.
"Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt" tracklist:
01. Mere Anarchy
02. The Waste Of Suns
03. Like A Motherless Child
04. The Last Goodbyes
05. The Ceremony Of Innocence
06. The Tired And The Hurt
07. Welcome To The Hard Times
08. The Sorrow Tree
09. Falling Rain And Light
10. The Middle Is Gone
11. This Wild Darkness
12. A Dark Cloud Is Coming
