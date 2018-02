RIVERS OF NIHIL: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "A Home"

"Where Owls Know My Name" tracklist:

01. Cancer / Moonspeak

02. The Silent Life

03. A Home

04. Old Nothing

05. Subtle Change (Including the Forest of Transition and Dissatisfaction Dance)

06. Terrestria III: Wither

07. Hollow

08. Death Is Real

09. Where Owls Know My Name

10. Capricorn / Agoratopia