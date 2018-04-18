About

BLACK STONE CHERRY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Dancin' In The Rain"

Μετά τα "Bad Habit" και "Burnin'" οι Black Stone Cherry έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Family Tree" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 20 Απριλίου. Πρόκειται για το "Dancin' In The Rain" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.
Απριλίου 18, 2018
Μετά τα "Bad Habit" και "Burnin'" οι Black Stone Cherry έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Family Tree" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 20 Απριλίου.

Πρόκειται για το "Dancin' In The Rain" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.

"Family Tree" tracklist:

"Bad Habit"
"Burnin’"
"New Kinda Feelin"
"Carry Me On Down The Road"
"My Last Breath"
"Southern Fried Friday Night"
"Dancin’ In The Rain" (featuring Warren Haynes)
"Ain’t Nobody"
"James Brown"
"You Got The Blues"
"I Need A Woman"
"Get Me Over You"
"Family Tree"


