BLACK STONE CHERRY: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Dancin' In The Rain"

"Bad Habit" και "Burnin'" οι Black Stone Cherry έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Family Tree" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 20 Απριλίου. Μετά τακαιοιέδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλοπου θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 20 Απριλίου.





Πρόκειται για το "Dancin' In The Rain" το οποίο μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω.

"Family Tree" tracklist:

"Bad Habit"

"Burnin’"

"New Kinda Feelin"

"Carry Me On Down The Road"

"My Last Breath"

"Southern Fried Friday Night"

"Dancin’ In The Rain" (featuring Warren Haynes)

"Ain’t Nobody"

"James Brown"

"You Got The Blues"

"I Need A Woman"

"Get Me Over You"

"Family Tree"



