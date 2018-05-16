DEE SNIDER: Όλες οι λεπτομέρειες για το επερχόμενο solo album

Ο Dee Snider έδωσε όλες τις λεπτομέρειες για το επερχόμενο προσωπικό του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "For The Love Of Metal". Ο διάδοχος του "We Are Ones" (2006) αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Napalm Records στις 27 Ιουλίου με παραγωγό τον τραγουδιστή των Hatebreed, Jamey Jasta.