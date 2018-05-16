DEE SNIDER: Όλες οι λεπτομέρειες για το επερχόμενο solo album

Ο Dee Snider έδωσε όλες τις λεπτομέρειες για το επερχόμενο προσωπικό του άλμπουμ με τίτλο "For The Love Of Metal". Ο διάδοχος του "We Are Ones" (2006) αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Napalm Records στις 27 Ιουλίου με παραγωγό τον τραγουδιστή των Hatebreed, Jamey Jasta.
Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του τραγουδιστή των Twisted Sister, θα φιλοξενεί συμμετοχές απο ονόματα όπως, Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) και Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).
"For The Love Of Metal" tracklist:
"Lies Are A Business"
"Tomorrow's No Concern"
"I Am The Hurricane"
"American Made"
"Roll Over You"
"I'm Ready"
"Running Mazes"
"Mask"
"Become The Storm"
"The Hardest Way"
"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"
"For The Love Of Metal"
