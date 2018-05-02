DOOMOCRACY: Δείτε το video του "A Taste of Absinthe"

Οι Doomocracy παρουσίασαν το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "A Taste of Absinthe" το οποίο μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω.
Το "A Taste of Absinthe" προέρχεται απο το δεύτερο άλμπουμ της ελληνικής doom metal μπάντας με τίτλο "Visions & Creatures of Imagination" που κυκλοφόρησε το 2017 μέσω της Steel Gallery Records.
Filmed and directed by Alkis Fragakis
Edited by George Stamatakis
Story by Doomocracy
Official Website: www.doomocracy.com
Facebook: www.facebook/Doomocracy
Instagram: www.instagram.com/doomocracy_official
Booking: doomocracy.band@gmail.com
Store: www.doomocracy.bigcartel.com
Record Label: www.steelgallery.com
