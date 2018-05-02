About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Doomocracy Greek Scene Videos DOOMOCRACY: Δείτε το video του "A Taste of Absinthe"

DOOMOCRACY: Δείτε το video του "A Taste of Absinthe"

Οι Doomocracy παρουσίασαν το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "A Taste of Absinthe" το οποίο μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω.
Μαΐου 02, 2018
Share To:
DOOMOCRACY: Δείτε το video του "A Taste of Absinthe"

Οι Doomocracy παρουσίασαν το νέο τους video για το κομμάτι "A Taste of Absinthe" το οποίο μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω.

Το "A Taste of Absinthe" προέρχεται απο το δεύτερο άλμπουμ της ελληνικής doom metal μπάντας με τίτλο "Visions & Creatures of Imagination" που κυκλοφόρησε το 2017 μέσω της Steel Gallery Records.


Filmed and directed by Alkis Fragakis
Edited by George Stamatakis
Story by Doomocracy

Official Website: www.doomocracy.com
Record Label: www.steelgallery.com

Share
Tags Doomocracy Greek Scene Videos
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Doomocracy Greek Scene Videos

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.