Οι Metal Church θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 18 Μαΐου τη συλλογή με ακυκλοφόρητες και σπάνιες διασκευές τους σε rock και hard rock κομμάτια με τίτλο "Deep Cuts & Rarities". Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε τη διασκευή τους στο κομμάτι "Please Don't Judas Me" των Nazareth.
Μαΐου 10, 2018
METAL CHURCH: Ακούστε τη διασκευή τους στο "Please Don't Judas Me" των Nazareth

Οι Metal Church θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 18 Μαΐου τη συλλογή με ακυκλοφόρητες και σπάνιες διασκευές τους σε rock και hard rock κομμάτια με τίτλο "Deep Cuts & Rarities".

Απο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε τη διασκευή τους στο κομμάτι  "Please Don't Judas Me" των Nazareth.


"Deep Cuts & Rarities" tracklist:

"Barracuda" [Heart] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Todd La Torre (Queensryche) ft: Craig Blackwell

"I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You" [Alan Parsons Project] (previously unreleased)
Performed by dUg Pinnick (Kings X) ft: Tommy Baldwin

"Burning House" [CAM] (previously unreleased)
Performed by John Connolly (Sevendust)

"Feed My Frankenstein" [Alice Cooper]
Performed by Beasto Blanco

"Burnin' Sky" [Bad Company]
Performed by Lynch Mob

“Eruption” [Van Halen] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Michael Angelo Batio

“Sledgehammer" [Peter Gabriel]
Performed by Dave Rude (Tesla)

“I Don’t Need No Doctor” [Humble Pie] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Vixen ft: Share Ross on vox (Live)

"Free Ride" [The Edgar Winter Group] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Roxanne with Ray Luzier (KoRn) on drums

“Please Don’t Judas Me” [Nazareth] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Metal Church

"Burn" [Deep Purple]
Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (Queensryche) and Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge)

“Teacher” [Jethro Tull] (previously unreleased)
Performed by Presto Ballet (Featuring Kurdt Vanderhoof of Metal Church)

"Hang On To Your Life" [The Guess Who] (previously unreleased)
Performed by dUg Pinnick (King’s X) ft: Tommy Baldwin

"What You're Doing" [Rush]
Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (Queensryche), Kurdt Vanderhoof (Metal Church), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Jeff Plate (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Craig Blackwell

“Man In The Moon” [The Scream]
Performed by John Corabi (Live)



